Amplifying Her Voice: Women Reshaping African Music During Women’s History Month Breaking Barriers, Setting Records

As we celebrate Women’s History Month this March, the African music landscape stands as a powerful testament to female innovation and influence. Trailblazers like Tyla and Tems aren’t just participating in the industry—they’re fundamentally transforming it with their groundbreaking achievements.

Tyla recently made history as the first African solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify with her viral hit “Water,” a milestone that speaks volumes about women’s expanding influence in global music.

Meanwhile, Tems continues to break barriers as the first female African artist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams, cementing her place in music history while opening doors for generations to come.

These achievements aren’t just numbers—they represent a cultural shift where women’s voices are increasingly centered in narratives that were previously dominated by men.

The Soundtrack of Her Journey

Female listeners across Sub-Saharan Africa are gravitating toward music that authentically reflects their lived experiences. From the evocative storytelling in Ghanaian Hiplife to the irresistible rhythms of Nigerian Afrobeats and the powerful lyricism in Kenya’s Rap scene, women are both creating and consuming music that speaks to their truths.

Collaborations continue to resonate deeply with female audiences. Crayon’s “Ngozi” featuring Ayra Starr bridges borders, connecting with women in both Ghana and Kenya.

Nigerian women have embraced Ayra Starr’s “Bad Vibes” featuring Seyi Vibez, demonstrating how these infectious tracks do more than entertain—they articulate aspirations and validate experiences.

Solo performances showcase the powerful connection between female artists and their audiences. Tems’ introspective “Me & U” and Gyakie’s empowering “Rent-Free” have become anthems that soundtrack women’s daily lives, creating spaces of recognition and celebration.

Albums as Cultural Documents

2024 has seen women’s stories take center stage through landmark album releases. Ayra Starr’s introspective “The Year I Turned 21” and Tems’ bold “Born in the Wild” have dominated charts in Nigeria and Ghana, offering nuanced explorations of young womanhood in contemporary Africa.

Kenyan listeners have embraced both local sounds and global perspectives, with SZA’s “SOS Deluxe: LANA” and Tyla’s “TYLA +” receiving significant attention. Qing Madi’s self-titled debut represents the fresh, authentic voices that female audiences are championing.

These albums serve as cultural blueprints, documenting women’s hopes, struggles, and triumphs while creating sonic spaces for reflection and celebration.

Diverse Tastes, Boundless Influence

The past 90 days reveal the remarkable diversity in women’s listening preferences. Ghanaian and Kenyan women have shown appreciation for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s contemplative “Luther” alongside Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s emotional “Die With A Smile.”

Nigerian listeners have gravitated toward Ruger and Tiwa Savage’s “Toma Toma” and Wizkid’s collaboration with Jazmine Sullivan on “Bad For You,” illustrating that female audiences refuse to be boxed into narrow expectations. Instead, they continue to shape musical trends as discerning tastemakers who consistently push boundaries.

Beyond Music: Amplifying Voices Through Podcasts

Women’s influence extends beyond music into the rapidly expanding podcast landscape, where female voices and stories are finding new platforms for expression. The rise in podcast listenership among women represents another dimension of this cultural renaissance.

Ghanaian women are drawn to diverse audio content spanning faith (Apostle Joshua Selman), humor (ShxtsNGigs), and cultural commentary (Sincerely Accra). In Kenya, women are engaging with intimate storytelling through “So This Is Love,” “The 97s Podcast,” and “The Messy Inbetween”—spaces that foster reflection and community.

Nigerian listeners are embracing spirituality (Apostle Femi Lazarus), church-based content (Celebration Church Int’l), and culturally relevant discussions (I Said What I Said). These podcasts aren’t merely entertainment—they’re forums for dialogue that amplify women’s perspectives and experiences.

The Numbers Tell a Story of Rising Power

The statistics confirm this cultural shift, with female listenership surging across the region: Nigeria has seen an impressive 108% increase, Kenya 26%, and Ghana 24%. These numbers reflect the growing economic and cultural influence of women who are actively shaping entertainment through their listening choices.

As Women’s History Month invites us to reflect on women’s contributions and progress, these trends in music and podcast consumption reveal how African women are not just participating in culture—they’re actively reimagining and recreating it. Through every stream, playlist, and shared track, they’re writing a new chapter in the continent’s musical legacy, one that places women’s voices firmly at its center.

