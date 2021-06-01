Ghana’s Long Distance King William Amponsah emerged winner of the 21-Kilometer Half Marathon at the ECOWAS Athletics Championships Kaduna Nigeria.

Amponsah, who once again dominated the race clocked 1:05:09 to win the race that made him the dominant force in half marathon in the sub-region.

Another Ghanaian Juliana Sakat Lariba won the women’s 21km marathon events respectively at the Championships in Kaduna, Nigeria.

She made 1:21:40 to win the female version of the race.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBible Society of Ghana donate braille Bibles to UCC library
Next articleSea Lions’ Coach blasts Referee Beatrice Bekui for poor officiating
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here