Ghana’s Long Distance King William Amponsah emerged winner of the 21-Kilometer Half Marathon at the ECOWAS Athletics Championships Kaduna Nigeria.

Amponsah, who once again dominated the race clocked 1:05:09 to win the race that made him the dominant force in half marathon in the sub-region.

Another Ghanaian Juliana Sakat Lariba won the women’s 21km marathon events respectively at the Championships in Kaduna, Nigeria.

She made 1:21:40 to win the female version of the race.