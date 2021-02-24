Betway’s community sports support programme, Betway Up, has extended support to Amputee teams Football Teams in Ghana.

The Amputee teams are amongst the first beneficiaries of the Betway Up Programme which was introduced in February this year with the aim of uplifting sports teams in Ghana.

Selected Amputee teams who have in the past received some sports equipment from the leading online sports betting company, this time, went through training sessions in physical fitness, branding, and psychology to help increase their level of preparedness for the upcoming league.

Eric Antwi Ofori, former Accra Great Olympics and Sekondi Eleven Wise Coach took participants through sessions in Physical Fitness, while seasoned sports professional Magnus Rex Danquah Snr. taught how sports personalities can build their brands.

The last session saw Dr. Kwabena Owusu lectured on sports psychology to prepare the athletes psychologically in competitions.

The two-phased progamme designed to uplift the skill set and logistics of participants have been planned to reach out to two groups of teams which comprise community teams across the country and top-tier teams in the country.

Speaking to the media after the training, participants expressed gratitude to the organisers for the training programme and called for more of the training and seminars to help them grow their sport.

“This training programme is everything we need. It has been very impactful and we expect to see physical development, personal development, and psychological development. We are grateful to Betway for this opportunity” said Nana Twum Asante, Vice-Chair (Ghana Amputee League Association).