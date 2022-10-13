Amrahia Basic School get new library

Madam Ophelia Opoku-Ansah, Executive Director, St George’s Library Fund, has urged pupils of the Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA) Basic School, Amrahia, to make good use of a newly constructed library for the School.

She said the tool for empowering the current and future generations towards self and national development was acquisition of knowledge and that could be sought largely through reading and good use of libraries.

Madam Opoku-Ansah said this during the commissioning of a newly built 40-footer container library at the School financed by the Fund and supported by the Adentan Municipal Assembly.

She said: “It is when the literacy gap is closed that we can build a community of knowledge, empowerment and equality.”

The Executive Director called on the Assembly to provide permanent security for the School to curb theft and intrusion, which was experienced when the library was being fixed.

The facility named, “St Georges Community Library”, would not only serve the School but the people of Amrahia and adjoining communities in the Adentan Municipality.

Madam Gifty Mussey, the Municipal Education Director, who handed the keys of the library to the school authorities, said, a “library is a delivery room for the birth of ideas, knowledge and wisdom,” and urged the pupils to make it part of their lives.

“Let us all learn to read, read to learn,” she said.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who commended the initiative, said libraries were a repository of knowledge with solutions to many lingering questions.

“Being a scholar is not about knowing everything but rather knowing where to find answers to whatever questions you are asked. We can always search in the library,” he added.

The MCE cautioned against disturbances in the library, saying orderliness was an embodiment of libraries, and such traits should be demonstrated by all who patronised it.

St George’s Library Fund was established on 10 October 2011 to bring books and literacy skills to children and adults in needy Ghanaian communities.

Its main objective is to instill and inculcate in children aged between three and 14 years the habit of reading, give skill training to rural dwellers, and provide literacy classes for illiterate adults and school dropouts.

The St Georges Community Library at AdMA Basic School, Ameahia, is the second after the one at the Kweiman Presbyterian School.