AMSOL CEO appeals to government to support local OMCs

Mr. Kojo Quainoo, Chief Executive of AMSOL Ghana, has appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to strengthen ties with local Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to offer better services.

“It is important for government institutions and the private sector to engage and patronise local products, especially products and services of the GOIL Company Limited, a major indigenous OMC players.

“The nation stands to benefit from any support as a government and Ghanaians offer GOIL to continue to strategize and compete favourably in the highly foreign-dominated OMC field for the interest of the nation”.

Mr. Quainoo, whose company is an Offshore Technical partner of the GOIL, was speaking at a forum organized by the Fisheries Ministry in collaboration with the GOIL for stakeholders in the fishery sector.

He said the company met international standards due to the high-quality content it produced, paving way for GOIL to supply big companies around the globe and one key area AMSOL Ghana focused on was the prioritization of local content and promotion of local participation as the entire value supply chain was managed by Ghanaians.

Mr. J. B. Tagoe, GOIL Head of Technical and Special Products said GOIL supplied IMO 2020-compliant Marine Gas Oil (MGO) and Lubricants to ocean-going vessels in Tema, Takoradi, and Sekondi in accordance with ISO 8217 – 2017 standard.

“Additionally, GOIL delivers MGO offshore through Ship-To-Ship. In the provision of these services, the company places prominence on Product Quality, Product Availability (Quantity), and stringent Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) standards,” Mr. Tagoe stated.

Mr. Tagoe said with a team of highly skilled professionals with exceptional work ethics, GOIL had recognized capacity and capability to deliver MGO safely via Pipeline, Road Wagon Tankers (Bulk Road Vehicle), and Ship-To-Ship at the most competitive prices.

“We don’t compromise on the quality of our products as we deliver high-quality premium products 24/7,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need for transparency, truthfulness, honesty, and a high sense of integrity in doing business. The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant global economic downtown, which also led to the global recession.

Mr. Tagoe said GOIL will continue to build a dynamic organization while remaining committed to its aspirations, mandate, and mission.

He added that GOIL would continue to have a longer and more fruitful connection with the Ministry, Regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders.