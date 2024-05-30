Amsol Ghana Christens New Tanker, Strengthening Partnership with Goil

AMSOL Group, a leading specialist marine solutions provider with a Ghanaian base, has christened a bunker tanker at the Tema Port “Densu River”.

The christening of the vessel, showcases AMSOL’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of Ghana’s maritime sector while paying homage to the country’s rich heritage.

AMSOL in Ghana plays a crucial role in the country’s maritime activities, including delivering marine fuel to international oil companies and fishing industry clients off Tema on behalf of (GOIL) PLC, which is the leading oil marketing in Ghana.

The naming ceremony, which took place in the Port of Tema was attended by key stakeholders including Hon. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Group CEO of GOIL PLC, HE Grace Jeanet Mason, South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Sandra Opoku, Director of Port of Tema, amongst many other dignitaries.

This event marked not only the change in the tanker’s name but also celebrated the partnership between AMSOL and GOIL. After three years of dedicated service to clients, this ceremony reflects AMSOL’s commitment and roots in Ghana’s maritime industry.

Addressing the gathering, HE Grace Jeanet Mason stated that she was excited for this step by AMSOL Ghana as it represented a very significant milestone in the maritime industry; not just for Ghana but for Africa as a whole.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, stated that the naming of the vessel further solidified relations between AMSOL Ghana and GOIL as the bunker tanker will improve GOIL’s operations.

The CEO of AMSOL Ghana, Kojo Quainoo appealed to government to reduce taxes on bunkering to boost the industry.

He revealed that Majority of the vessel’s crew members are Ghanaians, hence, boosting the country’s local economy.