The Army Officers Mess Tennis club court at 37 will be the center of attraction as the (AMTEC) Boys Tourney takes place from Monday 13th December to 19th December 2020.

Coach Joseph Doe-Adjani who is the tournament director said the weeklong program is for the boys within AMTEC and expresses confidently that the tournament will improve the quality of the game at the club.

The players participating for the tourney are divided into two groups. Group A made up of Rauf Norfam, Robert Kofi Doe-Adjani and Alhassan Abu, Joseph Korku Doe-Adjani, Joseph Korku, Michael Doe-Adjani and Michael Mensah (Oboi). The Group B includes Herbert Kofi Doe-Adjani, Desmond Gadzie, Maxwell Tetteh, Emmanuel Sarpong and Imoran Ako Sowah.

The one-week event is sponsored Head of Business at OLAM Ghana, Mr. Eric Asare Botchwe.

From Gabby Amoakoh