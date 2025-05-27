Amutinu-Salakope Leader Demands Urgent Coastal Protection Amid Tidal Destruction

Kumawu Sylvester, Assembly Member for the Amutinu-Salakope area, has intensified calls for government action after tidal waves devastated coastal communities, destroying homes, flooding critical roads, and displacing residents.

The latest surge submerged the Keta-Aflao economic corridor under sand, forcing families to flee with salvaged belongings and leaving students stranded without access to schools. “Homes are destroyed, graves unearthed, and our school is collapsing.

The government must act now—this is about human lives,” Sylvester stated, demanding accountability from the Ketu South MP, Works and Housing Minister, and Finance Ministry.

Despite a GH₵2 million budget allocation following former President John Mahama’s 2024 visit to assess damage, no progress has been reported on promised sea defense walls. Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa previously reaffirmed commitments, but Sylvester criticized the silence: “Where is the clarity on fund usage? Stop the shenanigans and prioritize lives.” Local tourism advocate Joel Degue confirmed the crisis has crippled economic activity, with residents crossing into Togo for essentials and students facing exorbitant transport costs due to road closures.

While government and donors have provided emergency relief, community leaders argue stopgap measures ignore the urgent need for structural solutions. Without seawalls, Ghana’s eastern coastline remains vulnerable to recurrent tidal surges, threatening livelihoods and safety. The delay highlights broader challenges in Ghana’s coastal management, where bureaucratic inertia often undermines disaster preparedness. Analysts warn that continued inaction risks long-term displacement and economic decline in erosion-prone regions.