AMVCA Ghanaian Series and Actress Secure Nominations

It’s been a fantastic year for Africa’s vibrant entertainment industry. From movies and series to documentaries and thumb-stopping social media content, our talent in West, East and Southern Africa has risen to the occasion both in front of camera and behind – and now, it’s time to give them their well-deserved accolades.

Our ninth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards judging panel led by this year’s Head Judge; film director, producer, and writer Femi Odugbemi, has given these industry leaders the nod for their stellar work. In no order, here are your AMVCA 9 nominees.

VOTING CATEGORIES

BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL

Come Play Naija

Off Air with Gbemi & Tools

Judging Matters

Rock That Aisle Again

Sankofa

Kan-See-Me

King Bugar

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES

MoniePoint

Unmarried

Ricordi

The Rishantes

To Have and To Hold

Accra Medic

Dirty Laundry

Njila

Pete

Junior Drama Club

A Infiltrada

Pazia

BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES

Flatmates

The Johnsons

My Siblings and I

Co-Habits

RSM

Uncle Limbani

Mussulando

Njoro Wa Uba

Popi

The Return Of Original Comedy

BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA

Moniepoint

Itura

Covenant

Huba

Dede

Prestige

Salem

Mahinga

Mpali

Maida

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Anikulapo Bimbo Ademoye

Flawsome Ini Dima-Okojie

Ile Owo Immaculata Oko Kasum

Man of God Osas Ighodaro

Flawsome Enado Odigie

The Planters Plantation Nimo Loveline

Strained Queen Nwokoye

Shanty Town Nse Ikpe-Etim

Shanty Town Ini Edo

Wura Scarlet Gomez

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY/TV SERIES

Battle On Buka Street Mercy Johnson

Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele

Red Carpet Rosely Ngissah

Passport Mercy Johnson Okojie

Selina Bimbo Ademoye

Visa On Arrival Albert Oluwatoyin

Married To Work Grace Wacuka

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

The Razz Guy Nosa Afolabi

Inside Life Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’

Unintentional Kunle Idowu

Inside Life Adokiye Horsfall ‘Romeo_WJ’

Battle On Buka Street Nkem Owoh

Survivors Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi)

Just Friends Charles Etubiebi

City Hustler Charles Inojie

Aki & PawPaw Chinedu Ikedieze

Inside Life Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Shanty Town Chidi Mokeme

The Trade Blossom Chukwujekwu

All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White Tope Tedela

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Femi Adebayo

Black Mail O.C. Ukeje

Tembele Nkakalukanyi Patriq

Kofa Daniel Etim-Effiong

Choke Chimezie Imo

Brotherhood Tobi Bakre

Four Four Forty Four Ruchard Mofe Damijo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

County 49 James Webbo

Anikulapo Yinka Quadri

The Razz Guy Bucci Franklin

Anikulapo Taiwo Hassan

Brotherhood OC Ukeje

Gacal Abdisattar Ahmed

Bedroom Chains Jeffroberts Walusimbi

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES

On Your Own Ivie Okujaye

Brotherhood Toni Tones

Anikulapo Sola Sobowale

Love In A Pandemic Teniola Aladese

Four Four Forty Four Efe Irele

Kofa Gina Castel

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR

Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale) Tee Kuro

Husband’s Side Chick Steve Chuks

My Sweet Mother Inlaw Isbae U

VIP Bathroom Abiola

Back From the Future Elozonam & Kiekie

Quick Pronunciations Kenzy Udosen

Soldiers at War (Compilation) Oluwadolarz & Abayomi Alvin

The Activist Edem Victor

Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson Adeaga Bukunmi

Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion Bimbo Ademoye

BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO

Teniola Zara King Teju’s Tale

Nkem Nwaturuocha The Song Maiden

Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali Sixteen Rounds

Victor Onwudiwe & Goodnews

Erico Isika Away

Adeoye Adetunji Pa Aromire

Gbenga Salu Convictus

Uzoamaka Aniunoh Love Language

NON-VOTING CATEGORIES

BEST WRITER IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES

The Trade Jade Osiberu

Kanaani Tunde Apalowo & Jeffery Musa David

Diiche Episode 5 Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa

Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo & Jemine Edukugho

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Yinka Laoye

Choke Uche Ateli

Anikulapo Sola Dada

BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Brotherhood Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri

Crime & Justice Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije

King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Wale Adeleke

Battle On Buka Street Olatunji Afolayan

Shanty Town Olalekan Isiaka

Almajiri Toka Mcbaror

Diiche Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Crime & Justice Francis Wanyahdeh

Brotherhood Mathew Yusuf

Anikulapo Lanre Omofaiye

Shanty Town Walter Odhiambo

Ile Owo Ismail Adewunmi

Four Four Forty Four Muri Salami

Diiche Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere

Real Housewives Of Lagos Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere

Tarella Godwin Lawal

Flawsome Segun Adeleke

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Awaiting Trial Chude Jideowo

100 Of Us Best Okoduwa

Truck Blind Spot Nathaniel George

Green: The Amazons Charles F. Solomon, Oluchi Nsofor, Aaron Olayemi & Famous Odion

Nigeria: The Debut Nora Awolowo

Way to the Top Charles F. Solomon

Baby Blues Nora Awolowo

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: SWAHILI

Safari Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin

Barakatatu Malcom Hamisi

Click Click Bang Philip Karanja Njenga

Frida Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

Mpiganaji Daniel Manege

Dau Freddy Feruzi

Mvanmizi (The Intruder) Wilson Nkya

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: YORUBA

Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan

Ogeere Ololade Tijani-Ebong

Abebi Seranko Seniyan Funmi Bank Anthony & Abdullahi Abdulrasaq

Mr Raji Okusanya Bayonle Samson

Morenikeji Karamot Adeboye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: HAUSA

Aisha Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Kwana Casa’In Evans Ejiogu

Lulu Da A Ty Shaban

Guzama Nancy Yiljep

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: IGBO

Ifediche Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe & Ben Cassie

The Bride Price (Imego) Trinity Ugonabo

Uhuruchi Victor Iyke

Ijeoma Shileola A. Ibironke

Ego Mbute Shileola A. Ibironke

BEST SOUNDTRACK IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Anikulapo Kent Edunjobi

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Adam Songbird & Tolu Obanro

Shanty Town Jaysynths & Hotkid

Black Mail Joel Christian Goffin

Battle On Buka Street Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro & Adam Songbird

Obara’ M Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike & Kayode Kasum

L.I.F.E. Abiola Olayinka & Habeeb Adebayo

BEST PICTURE EDITOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Brotherhood Martini Akande

Crime & Justice Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom

Anikulapo Temitope Folarin

Ile Owo Adio Solanke

King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Sanjo Adegoke

Tembele Kimera Paul

Diiche Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun

Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Steve Sodiya

Battle On Buka Street Valentine Chukwuma

BEST SOUND EDITOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Shanty Town Kolade Kayode Morakinyo

Ile Owo Dare Olaitan & Adio Solanke

Battle On Buka Street Kolade Morakinyo & Pius Fatoke

Black Mail Shiloh Godson

Anikulapo Anu Afolayan

Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Kazeem Agboola

Obara’ M Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike & Kayode Kasum

Bedroom Chains Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa

The Set Up 2 Grey Jones

Click Click Bang Fredrick Karumba

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

Crime & Justice Yinka Edward

Tembele Ekuka Ishaq

Shanty Town Jonathan Kovel

Brotherhood Loukman Ali

Diiche Charles Oleghe

Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Idowu Adedapo

Real Housewives Of Lagos Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu & Goke Oyerinde

Anikulapo Jonathan Kovel

Flawsome Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views)

Jolly Roger Paul Gambit

BEST DIRECTOR

Black Mail Obi Emelonye

Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan

All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White Babatunde Apalowo

Brotherhood Loukman Ali

Shanty Town Dimeji Ajibola

Tembele Mugisha Herbert Morris

King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo

The Trade Jade Osiberu

Man Of God Bolanle Austen-Peters

Diiche Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo & James Omokwe

BEST MAKEUP ARTIST MOVIE OR TV SERIES

Anikulapo Hakeem Effects Onilogbo

Shanty Town Maryam Ndukwe & Hakeem Effects Onilogbo

King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Francisca Otaigbe

The Trade Carina SFX

Tarella Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni

Ile Owo Feyzo Artistry

Battle On Buka Street Hakeem Effects Onilogbo & Jemila Sedik

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang Philip Karanja Njenga

Karamoja Eleanor Nwabiso

Bedroom Chains Hassan Mageye

Baba Twins Lucy Mwangi

Married To Work Nadira Shakur

Dial M For Maya Gashumba Emmanuel

Tembele Mugisha Herbert Morris

Gacal Omar Hamza

Mvamizi (The Intruder) Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani

Frida Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Silver Lining Emmanuel Mwape

Jewel Elvis Chucks

Ke Bona Spoko Leburugraphy

MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY

Leaked

Revisit

Stinger

Cheza

A Quiet Intruder

Strings

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Four Four Forty Four Winifred Mena Ajakpovi

Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan

Kanaani Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV

Obara’ M Kayode Kasum

Choke Chris Odeh

Brotherhood Jade Osiberu

Red Carpet Samira Yakubu

BEST TELEVISION SERIES

Crime & Justice Yinka Edward

Diiche James Omokwe

The Plan Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa

When are we getting married Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum

Visa On Arrival Season 1 Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki

Real Housewives of Lagos Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade

Single Kiasi Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson

Flawsome Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe

County 49 Millicent Ogutu

Game On Season 2 Vincent Nwachukwu

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE/TV SERIES

Four Four Forty Four Millicent Jack

Brotherhood Ezugworie Franca

Man of God Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede

Anikulapo Toyin Ogundeji

The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode Adeola Art-Alade

Shanty Town Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April

Nnewi The Land of Gold Kingsley Okoye Rex

BEST OVERALL MOVIE

Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan

Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele

Brotherhood Jade Osiberu

King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Femi Adebayo

Four Four Forty Four Winfred Mena-Ajakpovi

Ile Owo Kayode Kasum

Tembele Mugisha Herbet Morris

