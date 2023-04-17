AMVCA Ghanaian Series and Actress Secure Nominations

It’s been a fantastic year for Africa’s vibrant entertainment industry. From movies and series to documentaries and thumb-stopping social media content, our talent in West, East and Southern Africa has risen to the occasion both in front of camera and behind – and now, it’s time to give them their well-deserved accolades.
Our ninth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards judging panel led by this year’s Head Judge; film director, producer, and writer Femi Odugbemi, has given these industry leaders the nod for their stellar work. In no order, here are your AMVCA 9 nominees.
VOTING CATEGORIES
BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL
Come Play Naija
Off Air with Gbemi & Tools
Judging Matters
Rock That Aisle Again
Sankofa
Kan-See-Me
King Bugar
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES
MoniePoint
Unmarried
Ricordi
The Rishantes
To Have and To Hold
Accra Medic
Dirty Laundry
Njila
Pete
Junior Drama Club
A Infiltrada
Pazia
BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES
Flatmates
The Johnsons
My Siblings and I
Co-Habits
RSM
Uncle Limbani
Mussulando
Njoro Wa Uba
Popi
The Return Of Original Comedy
BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA
Moniepoint
Itura
Covenant
Huba
Dede
Prestige
Salem
Mahinga
Mpali
Maida
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Pepsi
Anikulapo Bimbo Ademoye
Flawsome Ini Dima-Okojie
Ile Owo Immaculata Oko Kasum
Man of God Osas Ighodaro
Flawsome Enado Odigie
The Planters Plantation Nimo Loveline
Strained Queen Nwokoye
Shanty Town Nse Ikpe-Etim
Shanty Town Ini Edo
Wura Scarlet Gomez
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY/TV SERIES
Onga – Promasidor
Battle On Buka Street Mercy Johnson
Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele
Red Carpet Rosely Ngissah
Passport Mercy Johnson Okojie
Selina Bimbo Ademoye
Visa On Arrival Albert Oluwatoyin
Married To Work Grace Wacuka
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Twisco – Promosidor
The Razz Guy Nosa Afolabi
Inside Life Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’
Unintentional Kunle Idowu
Inside Life Adokiye Horsfall ‘Romeo_WJ’
Battle On Buka Street Nkem Owoh
Survivors Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi)
Just Friends Charles Etubiebi
City Hustler Charles Inojie
Aki & PawPaw Chinedu Ikedieze
Inside Life Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Indomie
Shanty Town Chidi Mokeme
The Trade Blossom Chukwujekwu
All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White Tope Tedela
King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Femi Adebayo
Black Mail O.C. Ukeje
Tembele Nkakalukanyi Patriq
Kofa Daniel Etim-Effiong
Choke Chimezie Imo
Brotherhood Tobi Bakre
Four Four Forty Four Ruchard Mofe Damijo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Supa Komando
County 49 James Webbo
Anikulapo Yinka Quadri
The Razz Guy Bucci Franklin
Anikulapo Taiwo Hassan
Brotherhood OC Ukeje
Gacal Abdisattar Ahmed
Bedroom Chains Jeffroberts Walusimbi
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Indomie
On Your Own Ivie Okujaye
Brotherhood Toni Tones
Anikulapo Sola Sobowale
Love In A Pandemic Teniola Aladese
Four Four Forty Four Efe Irele
Kofa Gina Castel
BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR
Zagg
Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale) Tee Kuro
Husband’s Side Chick Steve Chuks
My Sweet Mother Inlaw Isbae U
VIP Bathroom Abiola
Back From the Future Elozonam & Kiekie
Quick Pronunciations Kenzy Udosen
Soldiers at War (Compilation) Oluwadolarz & Abayomi Alvin
The Activist Edem Victor
Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson Adeaga Bukunmi
Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion Bimbo Ademoye
BEST SHORT FILM OR ONLINE VIDEO
MTN
Teniola Zara King Teju’s Tale
Nkem Nwaturuocha The Song Maiden
Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali Sixteen Rounds
Victor Onwudiwe & Goodnews
Erico Isika Away
Adeoye Adetunji Pa Aromire
Gbenga Salu Convictus
Uzoamaka Aniunoh Love Language
NON-VOTING CATEGORIES
BEST WRITER IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
The Trade Jade Osiberu
Kanaani Tunde Apalowo & Jeffery Musa David
Diiche Episode 5 Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa
Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo & Jemine Edukugho
King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Yinka Laoye
Choke Uche Ateli
Anikulapo Sola Dada
BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Brotherhood Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri
Crime & Justice Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije
King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Wale Adeleke
Battle On Buka Street Olatunji Afolayan
Shanty Town Olalekan Isiaka
Almajiri Toka Mcbaror
Diiche Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Crime & Justice Francis Wanyahdeh
Brotherhood Mathew Yusuf
Anikulapo Lanre Omofaiye
Shanty Town Walter Odhiambo
Ile Owo Ismail Adewunmi
Four Four Forty Four Muri Salami
Diiche Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere
Real Housewives Of Lagos Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere
Tarella Godwin Lawal
Flawsome Segun Adeleke
BEST DOCUMENTARY
2Sure
Awaiting Trial Chude Jideowo
100 Of Us Best Okoduwa
Truck Blind Spot Nathaniel George
Green: The Amazons Charles F. Solomon, Oluchi Nsofor, Aaron Olayemi & Famous Odion
Nigeria: The Debut Nora Awolowo
Way to the Top Charles F. Solomon
Baby Blues Nora Awolowo
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: SWAHILI
Safari Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin
Barakatatu Malcom Hamisi
Click Click Bang Philip Karanja Njenga
Frida Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi
Mpiganaji Daniel Manege
Dau Freddy Feruzi
Mvanmizi (The Intruder) Wilson Nkya
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: YORUBA
Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan
Ogeere Ololade Tijani-Ebong
Abebi Seranko Seniyan Funmi Bank Anthony & Abdullahi Abdulrasaq
Mr Raji Okusanya Bayonle Samson
Morenikeji Karamot Adeboye
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: HAUSA
Aisha Abubakar Bashir Maishadda
Kwana Casa’In Evans Ejiogu
Lulu Da A Ty Shaban
Guzama Nancy Yiljep
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES: IGBO
Amstel Malta
Ifediche Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe & Ben Cassie
The Bride Price (Imego) Trinity Ugonabo
Uhuruchi Victor Iyke
Ijeoma Shileola A. Ibironke
Ego Mbute Shileola A. Ibironke
BEST SOUNDTRACK IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Amstel Malta
Anikulapo Kent Edunjobi
King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Adam Songbird & Tolu Obanro
Shanty Town Jaysynths & Hotkid
Black Mail Joel Christian Goffin
Battle On Buka Street Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro & Adam Songbird
Obara’ M Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike & Kayode Kasum
L.I.F.E. Abiola Olayinka & Habeeb Adebayo
BEST PICTURE EDITOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Brotherhood Martini Akande
Crime & Justice Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom
Anikulapo Temitope Folarin
Ile Owo Adio Solanke
King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Sanjo Adegoke
Tembele Kimera Paul
Diiche Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun
Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Steve Sodiya
Battle On Buka Street Valentine Chukwuma
BEST SOUND EDITOR IN MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Shanty Town Kolade Kayode Morakinyo
Ile Owo Dare Olaitan & Adio Solanke
Battle On Buka Street Kolade Morakinyo & Pius Fatoke
Black Mail Shiloh Godson
Anikulapo Anu Afolayan
Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Kazeem Agboola
Obara’ M Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike & Kayode Kasum
Bedroom Chains Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa
The Set Up 2 Grey Jones
Click Click Bang Fredrick Karumba
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
TECNO
Crime & Justice Yinka Edward
Tembele Ekuka Ishaq
Shanty Town Jonathan Kovel
Brotherhood Loukman Ali
Diiche Charles Oleghe
Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper Idowu Adedapo
Real Housewives Of Lagos Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu & Goke Oyerinde
Anikulapo Jonathan Kovel
Flawsome Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views)
Jolly Roger Paul Gambit
BEST DIRECTOR
Close Up
Black Mail Obi Emelonye
Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan
All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White Babatunde Apalowo
Brotherhood Loukman Ali
Shanty Town Dimeji Ajibola
Tembele Mugisha Herbert Morris
King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo
The Trade Jade Osiberu
Man Of God Bolanle Austen-Peters
Diiche Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo & James Omokwe
BEST MAKEUP ARTIST MOVIE OR TV SERIES
Anikulapo Hakeem Effects Onilogbo
Shanty Town Maryam Ndukwe & Hakeem Effects Onilogbo
King of Thieves (Agesinkole) Francisca Otaigbe
The Trade Carina SFX
Tarella Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni
Ile Owo Feyzo Artistry
Battle On Buka Street Hakeem Effects Onilogbo & Jemila Sedik
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang Philip Karanja Njenga
Karamoja Eleanor Nwabiso
Bedroom Chains Hassan Mageye
Baba Twins Lucy Mwangi
Married To Work Nadira Shakur
Dial M For Maya Gashumba Emmanuel
Tembele Mugisha Herbert Morris
Gacal Omar Hamza
Mvamizi (The Intruder) Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani
Frida Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Silver Lining Emmanuel Mwape
Jewel Elvis Chucks
Ke Bona Spoko Leburugraphy
MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY
Amstel Malta
Leaked
Revisit
Stinger
Cheza
A Quiet Intruder
Strings
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Quickteller
Four Four Forty Four Winifred Mena Ajakpovi
Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan
Kanaani Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV
Obara’ M Kayode Kasum
Choke Chris Odeh
Brotherhood Jade Osiberu
Red Carpet Samira Yakubu
BEST TELEVISION SERIES
Verve
Crime & Justice Yinka Edward
Diiche James Omokwe
The Plan Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa
When are we getting married Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum
Visa On Arrival Season 1 Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki
Real Housewives of Lagos Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade
Single Kiasi Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson
Flawsome Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe
County 49 Millicent Ogutu
Game On Season 2 Vincent Nwachukwu
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER MOVIE/TV SERIES
Zagg
Four Four Forty Four Millicent Jack
Brotherhood Ezugworie Franca
Man of God Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede
Anikulapo Toyin Ogundeji
The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode Adeola Art-Alade
Shanty Town Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April
Nnewi The Land of Gold Kingsley Okoye Rex
BEST OVERALL MOVIE
Amstel Malta
Anikulapo Kunle Afolayan
Battle On Buka Street Funke Akindele
Brotherhood Jade Osiberu
King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) Femi Adebayo
Four Four Forty Four Winfred Mena-Ajakpovi
Ile Owo Kayode Kasum
Tembele Mugisha Herbet Morris
