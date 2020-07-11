An 84-year-old woman, Madam Comfort Otuah, has been found dead in her room at Akwakwaa in the Agona East District of the Central region.

The body of Madam Otuah was found in a pool of blood by one Madam Comfort Aba.

Police Superintendent, Mr Seth P. Yirenkyi, Agona Swedru District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Police were investigating a case of suspected murder.

According to Superintendent Yirenkyi a 40-year-old man, who the police suspect, had a hand in Madam Otuah’s death is on the run.

He said the Police would continue with investigations to unravel the cause of the woman’s death.

