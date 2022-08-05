An Accident in Ghana’s Central Region Claims 12 Lives

At least 12 people died in a gory road accident early Thursday in the Central Region of Ghana, local police told Xinhua.
Eye-witnesses said a truck collided with a commuter bus after overtaking another vehicle around a junction along the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.
The dead included seven males and five females, whose bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy.
The police have commenced a further investigation into the accident. Enditem
