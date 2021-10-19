An Advocate pushes for direct democratic governance in decentralization policy

An Advocate For Direct Democratic Governance with Initiatives and Referenda, Mr.Yaw Adu-Gyamfi Jnr. has called for a bottom to top decentralized direct democracy.

According to him, the current trend of Ghana’s Governance system was a top to bottom centralized elected dictatorship which did not augur well in the running of the Assemblies.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, Mr Adu-Gyamfi who is also the biological grandson of Mr.R.S.Blay, one of the Presidents of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) said, “we should elect our Assemblies as by-law makers to appoint our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to execute our constituency initiatives because we should be having local referenda about how our localities /residencies should be run”.

He said for decades now, governance in Africa was a top to bottom approach and the NCCE could liaise with the media to start public education/debate about initiatives and referenda and by-laws in English and local dialects.

“There should be more infrastructure and digitization to help operate, reflect and represent local legislatures, executives and judiciaries”.

Mr.Adu-Gyamfi also noted that “Ghanaians voted in the last elections because they were fed up with local DCE and MP conflicts not forgetting corruption and would want to move from party politics to real democratic politics”.