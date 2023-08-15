An Afghan Mother’s Harrowing Survival Dilemma

As the cargo plane took off from Kabul International Airport with a deafening rumble, Latifa sat wide-eyed, in shock, after surviving her daring escape. Crammed alongside 800 others fleeing Afghanistan, that fateful day – two years ago already – remains forever etched in her memory.

Later, seeing horrific images of people clinging to planes as they departed the runway, desperate to escape after the de facto authorities came to power in August 2021, she realized just how lucky she had been to have found a safe path out of the country.

Latifa, a law professional, had spent her career working in various humanitarian and governmental organizations in Afghanistan. At the time, women in the country were free to pursue careers and could move freely.

“We worked hard in Afghanistan. Every woman, every girl had the opportunity to study and work. We wished to live in Afghanistan in peace, but everything changed. We lost everything from one day to another,” she explains.