He is one of the most exciting Japanese prospects for the Olympics, with an even more interesting background, meet the man that Japan and the world will watch very closely on the track in Tokyo.

Faster than Bolt? From prodigy to stardom

Why is 21-year-old Japanese Abdul Hakim Sani Brown one of the most exciting prospects for Tokyo 2020? In 2015, he ran faster than legend Usain Bolt did at the same age. His blistering pace turned him from prodigy to stardom, when he clocked a national 100m record of 9.97 seconds. Meet the man that Japan and the world will expect to shine at Tokyo 2020.

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown is a Japanese athlete specialising in sprinting events. Sani Brown has a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father. Sani Brown won the 100 metres at the 2015 World Youth Championships in Athletics setting a championship record of 10.28 in the final. Wikipedia

Born: March 6, 1999 (age 21 years), Fukuoka, Japan

Height: 1.9 m

Weight: 83 kg

Event: Sprint

College team: Florida Gators track and field

Education: University of Florida, Jōsai Univ. Jōsai Junior & Senior High School