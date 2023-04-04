An Immigration From Backstage To Top Charts

Lshan Mo is an Iranian filmmaker born in 1991. He was born and grown up in Tabriz as a young artist who found himself quickly interested in filmmaking and directing.

At the age of 16, he was a television staff member as an official cameraman and editor. His unexpected immigration to Istanbul at the age of 21 led him to produce many works of art, among which VORTEX, ANNUAL, and MIND CAGE were noticed the most by his audience. He also continued his studies in Istanbul in international relations.

He produced short films and music videos alongside his studies and other activities.

Lshan is currently occupied with producing TV shows and music videos in Turkey. One of his recent successful works is a music video called ” Diontam” by Kamran and Houman, two prominent Iranian singers living in Los Angeles. This dramatic video was designed with special elegance in classic and old style and became one of the most long-lasting hit videos of these two popular singers.

Among his recent collaborations with famous singers in Iran, “Ghasedak” by Ashvan is another music video he made successfully. Despite all limitations in Iran and specifically for singers, he was able to produce dialogue based video in the form of a short film. This video was privately screened at Milad Tower in Tehran before its publication.

Lshan also had a successful collaboration with Tohi in 2021, and as a result, the video became so popular among the audience. This music video has so far recorded more than 2 million views on YouTube and 60 million views on Instagram. At the first week of its release, the video was recorded to be the second top song on the charts of official platforms. It remained among top 20 songs after one month of release.

“Vortex” is one of the most controversial short films Lshan made independently in 2020 during the quarantine days as the coronavirus was widely spreading over.

The plot is inspired by the current state of the planet Earth and human behavior towards nature.

“Vortex” reflects the director’s attitude and effort to make a change or slow down the damage we cause to the nature to which our lives depends on. He tries to elaborate how things will lead to crises the way irresponsible people act on Earth. This short film also refers to conquest of the metaverse world to human life in the nature. The symbolic name, Vortex, means the circular and rotating movement that dominates the entire universe.

As L-Shan recites:

No matter what equipment you start with, VISION and imagination can lead you on to much bigger things.