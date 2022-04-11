An insight into a visionary’s life

Vida is a Ghanaian entrepreneur behind two Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) i.e. First Pick Shito and Ready-To-Eat Jollof Rice Papapaa which are mostly found in supermarkets in Ghana and abroad; registered with Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as well as Ghana Export and Promotion Authority (GEPA).

I started this business venture from my kitchen two years ago when I was having challenges at my work place. In fact, it became so terrible for me that the more I decided to accommodate these challenges, the more it weighed me down. Then one fateful Saturday after executing my duties I took a bold decision and voluntarily tendered in my resignation.

Although family and friends tried advising me to find a new job before resigning, I did not pay heed to these advises because I knew what was eating me up. I got to my wits end.

It is often said that change is not always a process of improvement. Sometimes it is a process of invention. With the help of family and friends First Pick Shito and Ready-To-Eat Jollof Rice Papapaa – the first of its kind in Ghana was birthed and approved by FDA. The irresistible seasonings are based on family traditions. The Shito (Black Pepper Sauce) comes in two variants i.e. Hot (Peppery) and Mild (Less Peppery) and so I say, “If it is not Shito Papapaa, then it is not Shito”. The Jollof Rice also comes in three variants i.e. with Vegetables, Chicken or Meat Flakes – a real taste of home. At First Pick Quality is our Hallmark. Service Excellence, Reliability, Consistency and Teamwork are our Core Values.



I always love to share my success story especially to encourage the youth, that it is not always white-collar jobs we must by hook or crook try to do.

I inculcate in them the power of vision and perseverance. As a proud alumna of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) amongst the first pioneers, my course study of Business Administration has also helped me as a springboard in so many diversities.

My brand online and personal touch are clearly seen in all of my products and marketing pieces. I also created a culture that authentically values giving back and making a positive difference in my homemade cuisines and there is more beyond as I take delight in training the youth who are willing to learn.

Fist Pick is also a beacon of hope to the less endowed in our environ and so far, our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) took us to Echoing Hills where food, sachets of water, clothings and detergents were donated to them.

Email: firstpickfoods@gmail.com