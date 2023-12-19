An octogenarian aspiring Assemblyman promises to defeat “children”

An 82-year-old aspiring Assemblyman in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality, the oldest aspirant among the 6,074 candidates vying for Tuesday, December 19, District Level Election (DAE) in the Central Region, has vowed to win the seat for Sasem Ahemfie Electoral Area.

Contesting for the first time, Mr Simon Kwesi Apaho, described himself as a “healthy young man” who sees the election as a keen contest between “a father and his three children.”

Contending him are three others; Mr Robert Sam-Dadzie, 40, security officer, Mr Kofi Atta Panyin, 37, trader and Mr Joseph Essoun, 31 also a trader.

His strength of victory had been reinforced by his fourth placement on the ballot paper, which reiterate the fact that: “the first shall be the last, and the last shall be the first.”

Mr Apaho told the Ghana News Agency: “It is a worthy course of service to humanity and God and a prestige to represent the good people of Sasem Ahenfie Electoral Area in the ancient city of Elmina.

Mr Apaho said his finances were not as strong as his contenders, but they knew he had the good will, time, and determination to accelerate the development of the community.

“Trust me, I will install more streetlights to lighten up the community, sustain advocacy for more premix fuel, the 82-year-old aspirant said.

“I am medically fit for the purpose and ready to serve. My commitment is for my community and country. Age is not a hindrance to serving,” he emphasised.

He will also adopt prudent measures to tackle the terrible road network, sanitation, education, roads and creating job opportunities for the youth through skills training.

However, in the Agona East District, the of the Region, Mr Kweku Yankah, a 21-year-old Graphic Designer is contesting to represent the Zongo/Ankobea Electoral Area at Agona Duakwa.

He is determined to win the fierce contest between two females, Madam Jamila Moro, 43, trader, and Madam Joyce Fosu, 43, hairstylist.

Sandwiched on the ballot paper by the two contenders whose ages are almost double his age, the youngster said he had gathered enough experience from his uncle, Prof Kwesi Yankah, former Minister in-charge of Tertiary Education.

Born and schooled in Zongo/Ankobea Electoral Area, he said:” I know I am winning to solve the disgusting spate of filth and stench that has engulfed portions of my dear community.

“In this era of technological advancement and globalisation, people in my community unfortunately carry refuse (borla) across streets to deposit. That is why I have offered myself to change the narrative.”

He pledged to work with Zoomlion Company, Corporate bodies and individuals to get more containers to be placed at strategic locations whilst invoking the sanitation by-laws to serve as a deterrent to others.

On education, he said he had supplied 350 exercise books, pen and other education materials to students and schools in the area.

He hoped to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service and the school heads to end the phenomenon of school loitering during school hours.