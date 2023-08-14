Dear ECOWAS,

AN OPEN LETTER TO ECOWAS

As an ambassador for peace in the ECOWAS region, I write to you today with deep concern regarding the ongoing crises in various regions, particularly the situation in Niger. The recent coup in Niger has sparked a series of events that have led to increasing tensions within the country and among neighboring nations.

I understand that there have been discussions within ECOWAS regarding the possibility of military intervention as a solution to this crisis. While I acknowledge the complexity of the situation and the need to address the prevailing issues, I urge all parties involved to prioritize peaceful and diplomatic means in resolving this crisis.

It is crucial to recognize the underlying grievances that have fueled support for the coup in Niger. The allegations of modern slavery and exploitation of the country’s natural resources, such as gold and uranium, by France and other European countries cannot be ignored. These issues require a comprehensive and long-term approach, including diplomatic negotiations, fair trade practices, and sustainable development efforts.

Niger currently ranks as the second poorest country globally, and the socioeconomic challenges faced by its people must be addressed urgently. Instead of resorting to military force, it is imperative that we, as a community of nations, come together to offer support and assistance to Niger in its fight against poverty, corruption, and exploitation.

ECOWAS, as a regional organization, plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability. I urge ECOWAS member states to actively engage in diplomatic dialogue with all stakeholders involved in the Niger crisis, seeking avenues for a peaceful resolution. By fostering understanding, cooperation, and inclusivity, we can work towards sustainable solutions that serve the best interests of Niger’s people and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

I take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all individuals, organizations, and governments committed to promoting peace within the ECOWAS region. Your efforts and dedication are vital in building a prosperous, harmonious, and secure future for all.

Let us approach this crisis with empathy, understanding, and a commitment to peaceful resolution. Together, we can overcome the challenges and work towards a brighter future for Niger and the entire ECOWAS region.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to peace.

Sincerely,

Ambassador Samuel B. T. Ojo