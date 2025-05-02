An Open Letter to His Excellency, the President of the Republic

From the Heart of Abirem

Your Excellency,

I write to you not as a politician, but as a humble servant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a son of Abirem whose heart bears the weight of silent sorrow. I am the youth organizer who has stood in the shadows, carrying the burdens of our party’s dreams, and today, I find my voice to speak for one who has given his all—Nurudeen.

Nurudeen is not just a name; he is the embodiment of sacrifice and unwavering dedication. His journey with the NDC is etched in the annals of our constituency’s history. From serving as a polling agent to becoming a branch secretary, and then leading as the constituency chairman during our years in opposition, his commitment has been resolute. When the party faced a void in 2023, he stepped forward, resigning his chairmanship to contest as our parliamentary candidate, not out of ambition, but out of duty.

His contributions transcend titles. He donated two pickups to the party, a branded Nissan minibus, and a Toyota Sequoia V8, all to bolster our campaign efforts. When resources dwindled, he sold his personal Nissan Hardbody pickup for GHC 40,000 and his CAT DL 330 excavator for GHC 200,000, ensuring our campaign did not falter. His sacrifices were not for personal gain but for the collective hope of our party and people.

Yet, despite his unwavering loyalty and the tangible sacrifices he has made, Nurudeen’s name was absent from the list of DCE nominees. This omission has cast a pall over Abirem. The streets are silent, not with apathy, but with heartbreak. Our youth, once energized by his leadership, now question the path forward. The opposition’s jubilation at this development only deepens our wounds.

Is it because he hails from the north and serves on Akyem land? Has his dedication been overshadowed by regional biases? If so, we must remember that Ghana’s strength lies in its unity, in the blending of cultures and regions towards a common goal.

Your Excellency, we seek clarity. Was his omission a reflection of oversight, or is there a greater plan in store for him? The proverb says, “Nipa a ɔko nsuo no na ɔbɔ ahina”—the one who fetches water is the one who is likely to break the pot. Mistakes, if any, should not eclipse a lifetime of service.

We, the youth of Abirem, implore you to recognize Nurudeen’s sacrifices. Let his story not be one of unacknowledged devotion but a testament to the rewards of unwavering loyalty. In honoring him, you reaffirm the values that bind our party and inspire future generations to serve with equal fervor.

With deepest respect and hope,

Frank Owusu Amoah (Bravo)

Youth Organizer, Abirem Constituency

National Democratic Congress (NDC)