An Open Letter to the CEO of MTN Ghana

Ref: “MTN network distortions and flagrant arrogance in showing remorse may cause massive subscriber exit.”

Dear Mr Adadevoh,

I bring you warm greetings! Trust this friendly letter meets you in high spirits?

By introduction, I am Richard Kasu, a Ghanaian citizen who works in the Civic Rights space.

Ordinarily, I would’ve sat aloof and mind my own business but the consistent calls from citizens impressing on me to speak out and draw your attention to the near poor services being rendered by MTN in recent times, has given cause to put this piece together.

Having observed the piercing pain and frustrations of millions of MTN SUBSCRIBERS including my good self, occasioned by network connectivity hitches, I have decided to write to you respectfully.

Undoubtedly Sir, MTN’s services in recent years leave much to be desired. For instance, in January 2020, MTN had severe internet challenges resulting in the inability of it’s over 20 million subscribers to access internet services including the ability to make calls.

The telecommunications giant in a statement promised to do all it can to fix the problem but alas! the internet connection problems keep persisting up to today.

The recent internet connectivity hitches being experienced by MTN subscribers across Ghana is just bad and unacceptable to say the least. This internet challenges distort everything from calls, mobile money transactions, social media among other services.

Sir, in the midst of all these troubling challenges, unsuspecting citizens which you pretentiously refer to as “your valued customers” are always at the receiving end. Yes, they bear the brunt for no fault of theirs. Their only crime is to have fallen to the mouthwatering promises of MTN on excellent customer service which resulted in their subscription to MTN at the expense of other mobile service providers.

Again, our only crime is to remain true and faithful to MTN at the expense of other service providers.

CEO, the fact of the matter is the company you proudly head is not rendering quality and satisfactory services to its customers.

Sad enough, MTN hardly says sorry or gives any compensation to its “severed” customers when internet problems occur.

Sir, this raises the question whether or not the seeming monopoly of MTN in the Ghanaian telecommunications market is the reason for mistreating its customers?

Sir. I believe strongly that the background provided in this letter is clear, sound and offer all stakeholders including MTN, the Ministry of Communications & Digitization, National Communications Authority (NCA), Chamber of Telecommunications, Subscribers, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), National Information Technology Agency (NITA), the Media among others a unique opportunity to have constructive engagements to solving the aforementioned challenges in the spirit of fair play.

I end here with a quote from the great Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi who once said “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

Yours in the service of country.

Richard Kasu-Adzadu

(Ghanaian Citizen)

0200136249