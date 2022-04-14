An Open Letter To The Vice President Of Ghana

By Major Mohammed Bogobiri (rtd)

14th April 2022

Dear His Excellency Vice President Alhaji Dr Muhamadu Bawumia,

Firstly, I write to thank you and the President for making the synergy (combination) of a President

and the Vice President as the best in the Political history of Ghana especially in a democratic

dispensation. It is very pleasing to note that you made very good or commendable use of the

Office of the Vice President due to the ample space granted to you by the President to put your

knowledge and experiencesto the services of the good citizenry of Ghana. Based on that, a highly

motivated citizenry sometimes clamour to hear from the Vice President on pertinent issues. So,

on behalf of the proponents of the 1992 Constitution, especially the Chairman of the Constituent

Assembly, namely the late Chiana-Pe Roland Ayagitam 1 (of blessed memory) who was one of

my paramount Chiefs and also one of my godfathers who helped me to shape up my education,

I write to thank you.

Sir, I thank you very much for demonstrating that Chiana-Pe Roland Ayagitam 1 and others did

the right thing by opting for a Presidential System of government with an Executive President,

who is allowed the freedom to select someone as the Vice President against the

recommendations of the Committee of Constitutional Experts for an Executive President, sharing

power with a Prime Minister, which was envisaged as a likely recipe for insecurity.

Lastly, thank you for working tirelessly for the completion of the digitization and digitalization

agenda initially championed (promoted) by my brother (a blood relationship of the Bogobiri

family of Navrongo), His Excellency Ex-President JDM Mahama for the elimination of corruption

or rather reduction of corruption to the barest minimum as well asfor the provision of a paradigm

shift (a new template) to change the Goggisburg economy to a Modern Economy based on IT

system for the maximization of revenue.

Mr VP truly, never in the history of this country have we seen a Vice President like you, very

visible in the political landscape actively supporting his boss, an executive President in his

attempt to work in a manner that would achieve the aspirations of the citizenry, based on a vision

of Ghana Beyond Aid. Mr Vice President, the citizenry need to be educated that attaining the

vision of Ghana Beyond Aid, involves a process that would take a very longtime, say not less than

10 years for us to begin to see signs of hope due to our current democratic dispensation with a

rigid Constitutional provisions cum other factors which demand highly level of collaborative

efforts through stakeholders engagement for the attainment of a common ground (win-win

solutions) on thorny or controversial policies or issues.

The passage of the controversial E-levy policy into law after 5months or so hectic debates on the

matter speaks volume that to achieve the vision of the President is not an event like the game of

2

football which is done within a day, like how the World woke up on 29th March 2022 and saw an

underdog, ill prepared or hurriedly assembled playing team and a technical team of the Black

Star but won the game against the well prepared and highly motivated Super Eagles of Nigeria

on their home ground. This demo that with a high sense of patriotism, determination with strong

teamwork (‘’Teamsmanship’) success is expected. This is a good lesson from the Almighty God to

fellow Ghanaians that with determination imbued with high sense of patriotism and

Teamsmanship based on the Philosophy/doctrine of One People or One Citizen with a Common

Destiny, success may be rewarded by Allah.

His Excellency the VP, I consider that it may be a sin against God, our Maker and irresponsible to

my Country, Mankind and History to refuse or fail to share my knowledge and experiences to the

citizenry as my contribution to the development of this great Nation to ensure peace and

tranquility, consequently to the Glory of Almighty God. Hence, due to the clarion call for your

(Dr Bawumia’s) personal opinion on the E-levy has highly motivated me to make this submission

on some interesting or pertinent national issues including the election of a President by God,

rating of the Synergy of President and the Vice President in our Democratic Dispensation, the

Office of the Vice President as required in the 1992 Constitution, the Economic Management

Team, E-levy, Matters on the Bail out by Bank of Ghana and Windfall from the petroleum sales.

Election of a President by God

His Excellency the Vice President, It is stated in the Holy Book at Roman Romans 13:1 that ‘The

authorities that exist have been established by God’ and ‘’Consequently, he who rebels against

the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring

judgment on themselves. For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do

wrong’’. Hence, it is Almighty God (Allah) Who chooses a leader. Hence, Christians in Ghana do

always echo or justify this assertion that it is God Who chooses a leader for his people, as the

justification for the mushrooming of churches in Ghana with their Founders, owners or Head

Pastors and their colleague Pastors in Ghana coined as men and women of God to lead us

spiritually. The Muslims also hold the same view that the Imams etc are ordained by God to lead

us spiritually.

His Excellency the Vice President, this theory is strongly held or believed by Good Christians

especially one of our former Presidents namely His Excellency ex-President JD Mahama

(HEEPJDM) who is noted for his honesty/Strong Christian background. So he attested this

assertion when he said in Salaga on 24 August 2016 that ‘it is God who will choose the next

President for his good people in Ghana’’ (you may please read this at classfmonline.com. dated

24 August 2016). So, truly speaking, the Almighty God ordained His Excellency President Nana

Addo to be President of Ghana and Dr Alhaji Bawumia as VP, effective 2017, despite an attempt

by some people and the hawks in politics during the Presidency of HEEPJDM for their own selfish

or personal interest, tried to confuse him (HEEPJDM) for a change of the verdict of the People.

This is disclosed as below.

3

His Excellency the Vice President, it is God Who really chooses a Leader no matter the situation.

This was manifested when God made the Ghana Armed Forces represented by the then CDS (my

brother Air Marshall Samson-Oje), the then Army Commander (then Major General OB Akwa,

who was my former Commanding Officer, hence my fellow Officer or one of my family members

of the Great Second or 2Bn Takoradi), the then Navy Commander and the then Airforce

Commander to keep their oath to defend the 1992 Constitution of Ghana at all times though they

were aware that they may lose their jobs/appointments, because the appointments they held

are coterminous with incoming Administration.

The very gallant Senior Military Officers told their Commander or the then Commander-in-Chief

of the Armed Forces, that the Military wholeheartedly accepted the then verdict of the people.

They stood their grounds despite the tantrums from a member of the then Government of the

Day against this stand by the Military Commanders (you may please read this by Goggling for EC

Chair sought ‘permission’ from military before declaring Akuffo-Addo as President-Elect at

Adomonline dated 09 December 2019, credit to Adomonline.com).

This was one of the contributing factors that caused the delay in the declaration of the 2016

Presidential Election. A lesson herein, is that Ghana (especially the EC) must ensure a very fair

and transparent 2024 Presidential etc elections,say e-voting because the two dominants Political

Parties are both thinking that each will win the 2024 Elections. Hence if the NDC happened to

lose the 2024 Presidential Election, the first state of affairs in our democratic dispensation, the

great NDC Party may not accept a loss of the Presidential election in three consecutive times. So,

the EC must ensure complete fairness/transparency and involve all parties in the all the process

before, during the declaration of the election, proof reading the results before the publication in

the Gazette as required by the Constitution and immediate proclamation for the consumption of

the public.

His Excellency the Vice President, is God Who really chooses a Leader, hence His Royal Majesty

Otumfuo Osei Tutu the 2nd had to negotiate before powers was finally handed to Presidential

Candidate-Elect Nana Addo in 2017, (you may please read this by Googling for His Royal Majesty

Otumfuo Osei Tutu persuaded President JD Mahama to concede defeat as in Kaspafmonline.com

dated 19 September 2019 or read all these in the book on Ex-President JD Mahama by Manasseh

Azure Awuni entitled ‘’The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound.

According to Mr Manasseh Azure, relevant content of the book was discussed with HEEPJDM and

he didn’t object to the Publication of the book with the said revelations by Manasseh, you may

read this at MyNewsGH dated 02 December 2019 (credit to MyNewsGH). May be HEEPJDM did

so for his high tolerant and accommodating traits, as a true democrat and a true Christian. So,

with these traits and his performances (previous and current), it is expected that the citizenry

may have trust in him to lead us again in 2025. That is if and only if, God sees my dear brother

HEEPJDM as the best candidate in both the primaries of the NDC and the 2024 National

Presidential election to ordain him as the President of Ghana once again,, because His Excellency

the Vice President, it is God who nominates a Leader.

4

His Excellency the Vice President, as stated above JDM indicated in 2016 that God will choose the

President of Ghana. So, your excellent professional backgrounds and the very remarkable roles

played by you in Ghana may be one the reason for God to see the synergy between the then

candidate Nana Addo and you, as a good one or the best for the Country, hence God nominated

His Excellency President Nana Addo to be President of Ghana and you as the VP from 07 January

2017 to 07 January 2025. We pray the two of you will work hard to meet the aspirations of the

citizenry.

Rating of the Synergy of Presidents and the Vice Presidents in our Democratic Dispensation

His Excellency the Vice President, I am a Student of Risk Management, Political Science and

History. Hon Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior and my other class mates in Navrongo

Secondary School used to name me as Professor Adu Boahene for my very good knowledge in

the subject of History and Government. So, I intend to write a book (an honest pen picture), on

the Political History of Ghana. So some of my submissions are in that line. Sir, before the rating

is done, let me make a declaration that I am not rating or comparing, the qualifications,

performances etc but only rating the combinations or pairing of leaders, the visible contributions

of the Vice Presidential Candidate during the election, room with support to operate, the

visibility, morale and functions of the elected VP.

So, I write to justify that as at date, the Political History of Ghana has reckoned His Excellency

President Nana Addo and VP Dr Bawumia as the best synergy for the Presidency of Ghana.

The synergy between the then President JJ Rawlings and the then Vice President Mills from 1996

to 2000 may be rated as second. The book by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi on the Real story behind

Rawling’s Cabinet suggested he trusted his Deputy very much and also as at date no disclosure

of any problem between President JJ Rawlings and Vice President Mills or signs of malcontent by

the VP during the Presidency of Papa J from 1996 to 2000. The endorsement of Vice President

Mills as the Presidential Candidate for the NDC for both the 2000 President Election and the 2008

Presidential Election by the leading founder of the NDC Party and his strong campaign/a support

to then Presidential Candidate Mills also confirmed this. But we never saw a vivacious Vice

Presidential Candidate during the election and a vivacious VP during the Presidency for the period

1996 to 2000, like we saw Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Bawumia from 2008 to 2016 and VP Dr

Bawumia from 2017 to date.

Hmm, talking of the strong effort by Ex-President Rawlings to get Presidential Candidate Mills

elected as President, reminds me of what he did enroute to Tain Constituency for the second

run of the 2008 Presidential Election towards the then sitting President of Ghana and the

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ghana. It was reported that he caused the denial

of the then sitting President from entering the Constituency. A physical crash at the area between

the two parties could have a serious national security implication(s). Thanks to my good friend,

the initial ADC to the then President for his high sense of judgment and imagination/maturity

and that of the Security Details of the then President for avoiding a likely crash.

5

The third position was that of the then President Kofour and Vice President Aliu Mahama. They

also worked like brothers. The contribution of Vice Presidential candidate Aliu Mahama in the

initial election and the re-election of President Kofour was not as vibrant and massive as that of

Vice Presidential candidate Dr Bawumia. Though the then VP was visible in the Political landscape

with his campaign for a Clean Environment and played other roles during the Presidency of

President Kufour, the contributions of the then VP cannot match that of the work of Vice

President Dr Bawumia. The then VP Aliu Mahama did not court a reported problem nor did he

show any signs of malcontent and no open report or signs that he was sidelined by some key

elements in the Presidency of the Gentle Giant. But the failure of the then out-going President

Kofour to support him in his Presidential bid or remain neutral but supported a different

candidate as a NPP’s Presidential Candidate during the NPP primaries put their combination in

the third position.

His Excellency the Vice President, the best worst combination of a President and a Vice President

was that of the very respected, God fearing, very honest and very incorruptible, the Late

President Mills and the then Vice President JD Mahama. Evidential material is provided in

Mannesh’s book ‘The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound”, revealed how the then Vice

President during the Mills Presidency was sidelined and disrespected by key persons close to the

then President Mills at the Jubilee House. According to the Book (a documented evidential

material) the then VP JDM attempted to submit a resignation letter but the Chief Director at the

Office of the Vice President aborted it. (Credit to Manasseh Azure) You may Google for this or

check for pulse.com.gh dated 25 November 2019 (credit to pulse.com.gh). The very humiliated

Vice President Arkaah who even received some blows from Papa J did not attempt to resign as

Vice President despite the humiliation he went through.

His Excellency the Vice President, the synergy between the President John Mahama and the then

VP Amissah-Arthur especially during the Presidency of the then President John Mahama from

2012 to 2016 and during the Election in 2016 was not the best in the Political History of Ghana.

The VP was frustrated, sidelined and visibly or publicly humiliated presidential staffers, one of

them had the audacity to order and elected VP to immediately return the Presidential Jet when

he was on an official duty in Nigeria. The then VP reportedly spoke of a powerful shadow VP. You

may read this in in Manasseh’s book ‘The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound”, (credit to

Manasseh Azure) or Google for Mahama Boys frustrated, sidelined Amissah-Arthur, or Google

for Amissah-Arthur breaks his, says Mahama made him useless and Google for Matilda -A widow

whose grief turned to anger, Credit to Modern Ghana as Feature Article dated 08 August 2018 or

Mahama Boys.

His Excellency the Vice President, I can also personally attest that the Office of the then Vice

President JDM was not respected by the then key persons close to then President Mills as per

the a narration to help drive my point home. Due to my family relationship with HEEJDM, I had

to contact the Office of the then VP to help me change the National Service postings of my

daughter and so I had her name added to the protocol list from the Office of the then VP and this

was sent to the National Service Secretariat. Hon Mr Adamu, a former Western Regional Deputy

Minister in the President Rawlings/VP Mills era and who is a member of the Bogobiri of Navrongo

6

family members at Sewfi Wiaso in the then Western Region, was asked to champion the listed

requests ..

I followed up to the secretariat but found the list or the emissary (Hon Mr Adamu) from the then

VP was not treated with respect. So I had to use Plan B, a direct contact with the Office of

President Mills. I got to know Candidate Mills in 2008, through a prominent person in Bogoso

(the Paramount Chief of Mankessim) during the campaign period and anytime the Helicopter of

then President Mills landed in Bogoso. Coincidentally, his ADC, Col Lawson (Rtd) was my year

mate at KNUST (then UST) and happened to be my intake mate and roommate at the Military

Academy Teshie. The Director of NSS was ordered to call me immediately and fix my problem,

which he did, with apology.

His Excellency the Vice President, the worst was during the Presidency of President JJ Rawlings

and Vice President KN Arkaah because there was a bad blood between them which led to the

manhandling of the then VP during a Cabinet meeting which led to the First Parliament of the

fourth Republic amending the 1992 Constitution in 1996 with the speed of light to strip the then

Vice President of his then Constitutional functions especially as the Chairman of the Councils of

the State Security Agencies (especially the Defence, Police and Prison Services)

Office of the Vice President as in the 1992 Constitution and Vice President Dr Bawumia

His Excellency the Vice President, it is very sad and unfortunate that some members of the

respected Intelligentsia, who are expected to give academic explanations (clarifications) on

national issues especially related to the Office of the Vice President and the Economic

Management Team, have woeful failed to do so and for reason best known to themselves have

also descended into the gutters with the cacophony that the VP for that matter Dr Bawumia

should give his personal opinion on the highly controversial E-levy. A tax Policy from the Cabinet

which they want VP Dr Bawumia to give a personal opinion before and after it was approved by

Parliament.

They want also him to personally put money in the pockets of the people, a failure to appreciate

that he is just a mere VP with zero executive powers that is not the Executive President and not

like Professor Hindu a noted Magician to put conjure magic and put money into the pocket of the

Citizenry.

It manifested intellectual dishonesty on the part of the affected persons otherwise ignorant of

the role/purpose of Government, the 1992 Constitution on the VP (as just a mere adviser, lack

knowledge that the much talked about Economic Management Team is alien to the Constitution.

Though it is laudable, it is of no use because most Presidentsif not all Sitting Presidents or Finance

Ministers have disregarded it, hence a wasteful venture adding cost to cost Infact the alleged

sidelining of the then VP Arkaah, then VP John Mahama, then VP Amissah Arthur, the allegation

in 2021 by Hon Harunah Iddrissu, (the Minority Leader) that he was not happy with what he

regarded as under funding of the office or Secretariat of Vice President Dr Bawumia etc speaks

volume.

7

The conduct of the affected persons for Dr Bawumia to commit a blunder, demo lack of

appreciation that the State of Ghana is governed by a rigid 1992 Constitution with Article 58 of

the 1992 Constitutions vesting Overall Executive Authority in the President, hence he or she is

the Head of State and Head of Government and the Vice President of Ghana cabinet as provided

in Article 76 of the 1992 Constitution, is just a member of the Cabinet restricted by the Cabinet

oath, the 1992 Constitution, to work together with other members of Cabinet, chaired by the

President to assist the President in the determination of general policies of the Government and

therefore he can only make his personal opinion or contribution on an impending or proclaimed

policy or bill at only in a Cabinet meeting full stop or Period. To reiterate, as member of Cabinet,

the VP for that matter Dr Bawumia can only make his personal opinion or contribution on a

Government policy say the E-levy during a Cabinet Meeting only. Period.

He is duty-bound by the Cabinet Oath and the Oath of the Vice President to suppress his personal

opinion in public or outside Cabinet Meeting on a policy which Cabinet is about to deliberate to

logical conclusion or has deliberated on and reached a final decision for that matter a

Government Policy, emanating from a Cabinet Meeting whether he took part in the meeting or

not. Also, by the principle or norm of Cabinet collectively Responsibility, he or she must either

resign if not please with it otherwise sells or champions the final decision of the Cabinet or the

President or keep mute on the matter.

Economic MANAGEEMNT TEAM

His Excellency Vice President Dr Bawumia, as you are fully aware, the Economic Management

Team allegedly headed by the Vice President has no Constitutional grounding. It is just a mere

Forum for collating and collecting points from relevant Stakeholders or the general public to help

shape up or recommend economic policies for the attention of the Cabinet to accept and not to

accept. So, the Economic Management Team (EMT) is alien to the Constitution and though

laudable is of no use because most Sitting Presidents or Finance Ministers have disregarded it,

hence a wasteful venture adding cost to cost. I envisaged that the EMT is only constituted as and

when needed and may not necessary have fixed members. Mr VP I hope I am right.

Mr VP, I can picture that there was no active Economic Management team headed by the then

VP Arkaah in the first Presidency of President Rawlings due to the bad blood between them that

even saw the stripping of his constitutional functions or in the Mill Admin headed by the then VP

due to how he was reportedly sidelined or during the era of President John Mahama and the

then VP Amissah-Arthur because the allegation that he was sidelined which made him a

frustrated person speaks volume of a disused VP.

So now I understanding, why you teased the NDC to just name one member of their EMT during

their regimes. I guess it was a joke or may be another way of reminding the NDC that they did

8

not have a very active or high morale VPs. May be the then VP Mills was highly motivated and

performed better, hence the best NDC VP.

But, the allegation in 2021 by Hon Harunah Iddrissu (the Minority Leader) that he was not happy

with his discovery of underfunding of the office or the Secretariat of Vice President Dr Bawumia

etc during the approval of the 2021 budget speaks volume of challenges faced by Vice Presidents,

Since the EMT needs enough funds to function well.

Mr VP, the citizenry especially some respected members of the Intelligentsia, since the past four

months or so, have been castigating the EMT to the extent that some demanded for it to be

abolished/dissolved as if it is a standing body or a Department. The much respected Intelligentsia

should be seen educating the public about the limitations on the VP and not to embarrass

themselves by also joining the wagon for clamouring for the VP, in the person of Dr Bawumia to

give a personal opinion on the E-levy. May be some had a bad intention for VP Dr Bawumia to

say something openly against a policy of the Cabinet or Government. Because, they are expected

to know that the Constitution only recognizes a Cabinet and not EMT or a parallel institution for

coming out with and defending government policies.

The affected persons should take note that the Constitution does not allow the sharing of

Executive Powers with the VP or a Prime Minister but granted the execution of Executive

Authority to the executive arm of government to the President and this may be executed

personally or through subordinate or delegated Officers as provided under Article 58. Hence the

VP has zero executive powers but only assist the President with his recommendations.

So, the Citizenry must be educated that the causal effect of a VP giving his or her personal opinion

on a Government may be removal from Office of an indiscipline/ undisciplined VP for an act of

disloyalty to cabinet and or insubordinate behaviour towards the President or an act unbecoming

of a Vice President or a constitutional violation

So Mr VP, let the citizenry be aware of the limitations of the VP. That he or she only plays an

advisory role or a mere discussant during Cabinet meeting with Zero Executive Powers and that

even when he or she takes over as Acting President during the temporary absence of the

President, he or she cannot give a personal opinion on an approved Government Policy on an

intended policy in public. Maybe under emergency situation, when acting as President he or she

may exercise some limited Executive Powers or Authority but the state of modern Technology

affords him very good chances to contact the President for direction in the exercise of his or her

Executive Powers as stated in Article 58 of the 1992 Constitution.

His Excellency the Vice President, you really demonstrated a very high sense of professionalism,

high sense of judgment, high sense of imagination and high sense of maturity (a trait of a

presidential material) by not descending into the gutters just to satisfy the demand for some of

the citizenry for your personal opinion on the E-levy.

9

As expected of a good Scholar (Professor) or a risk expert you cleverly responded to some of the

questions and gave further and better explanations on the State of the Economy when you talked

on the background setting of the Economy/the state of the Economy for almost the past ten

years, milestones/achievements and the current situation of your boss’s vision of changing the

Goggisburg economy to Ghana beyond Aid, the challenges and the way forward. So the public or

the citizenry are expected to study it and point errors or/and be confident that His Excellency the

President is working to meet their aspirations.

His Excellency the Vice President, at this juncture, I wish to inform you that Lawyer Sammy

Gyamfi, the vibrant Communication Director of the NDC, has alleged that you compared the

average of three years scores of one macroeconomics fundamental variable during a regime

against the average of the five years scores of same macroeconomics fundamental variable of

the other regime, among other errors he talked of. If this is true, then from my layman point of

view, this may be incorrect sir. So your technical team need to ensure the right thing at all times

to avoid future errors of this kind. We expect others or Economic gurusto be matured like Lawyer

Sammy Gyamfi to check and point out the errors in your academic presentation or report and

not joining the man on the street to say you did not put money in the pocket of the Citizenry.

This attitude may erroneously give an impression of poor knowledge of or signifies the level of

ignorance about the role/purpose of government. So, Mr VP, there is the urgent need to ensure

peace and tranquility by educating the citizenry on the roles and purposes of government namely

(1) it takes certain actions to stabilize the economy,(2) establish laws, maintains order and

provides enabling environment for businessesto thrive (3) providessecurity/protects the citizens

or the State from threats (external or internal), and (4) promote the general welfare by providing

public services among others.

. Mr Vice President, the citizen must be educated that the buck stops with the President, who is

also, the Head of State, the Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

and not the VP. The VP cannot be held for the sins of the President.

Thanks, the President has personally admitted knowledge about the hardship which you also

openly acknowledged, so that you can help him. Hence, we expect him to do things to reduce

the suffering otherwise we beg him to maintain it at this level.

E-levy

Mr VP, did you hear or read that the E-levy will be cancelled if the NDC comes to power. I am

sure the great NDC wants to say when voted into power, the Party will cancel the levy on the

movement of money from one electronic wallet to another electronic Wallet as in the MoMo

Transactions, herein as E-MoMo levy.

Hmm, this hurriedly statement by the NDC is due to the seemingly poor appreciation or the

poorly package of a very smart tax policy to cover electronic transactions especially on goods and

services, coined as E-commerce transaction (E-commerce) with or without direct involvement of

10

the traditional bricks and mortar infrastructure or a building (that is nowadays one may not need

to go to a block and mortar Market (store or shop) to transact business to raise income or go to

a Cinema House, to a TV Stations or to a Conference Room or Hall).

Today, one can operate from a bedroom etc or in an open air example business on Google

platform or system, the Internet, Facebook, Youtube films or Youtube or Facebook TVs,

Ghanaweb TV etc). Also the need for consideration of electronic Financial Services (especially

ATM) since the State provides general security services for ATM etc facilities cannot be overemphasized. So the NDC needs to revise its notes on E-levy.

Matters on the Bail out by Bank of Ghana

Mr VP, It is disgusting when to hear from some educated people that it was wrong for the Bank

of Ghana to use the reportedly about GHC25Billions or so to bail out the investments of some of

the about 4 million investors or citizens. That the affected Banks who could not pay back the

funds of their investors etc should have been given a second or further bail out allegedly about

GHC10 Billion to re-establish themselves.

Sir, I do not agree with them because a risk assessment on the matter will inform that the

improvement of the affected banks may not be possible (because once it has happened it may

happen again, much particularly when the investors want immediate payment of their

investment may be due to loss of confidence or the needs for immediate commitments of their

total sum of GHC25 Billion or so and the affected banks if given the sum of GHC10Billion cannot

meet the immediate cash requirements for their investors, above no time for try and error

ventures due to reputational risk or damage (investors’ confidence once lost may not be gained

immediately or at all) so it may not be able to get new investors, they may have high operational

costs.

These banks became insolvent or had low cash ratio in 2013 or so which was not due to external

factor(s) or shock(s) but due to internal problems reportedly mismanagement but the State or

Bank of Ghana was so kind and gave them lifeline (support), unfortunately, not one of them demo

improvement, meanwhile their investors or depositors demanded their deposits. Based on the

risk history of the affected financial institutions or history of some defunct banks in Ghana in the

past who failed to take very good care of the funds of their investors, and the fact that the

affected banks failed to demo improvement after the receipt of the first lifeline from the State,

cum the state of affairs in Ghana especially how State Commercial Institutions are poorly

operated etc, bailing them the second time would have resulted in a national disaster.

So with the cry by the citizenry for their funds, common sense will dictate direct bailing out of

the Depositors to sustain or rebuild confidence in the financial institutions so as to motivate the

depositors who got paid as result of the bailed out to either invest in the capital or stock market

or save with reputable banks. Above all, the fact that Ghana has adopted the VAT system,

common sense may also tell that in a VAT economy, a greater part of this money may be

recouped through VAT on goods and services in short time or part of the money was or would

11

possibly be used to create new jobs or sustain private businesses to enhance or sustain

microeconomic dynamics.

Windfall from sale of petroleum

Mr Vice President, on the matter of the windfall from the sale of our share of the Petroleum or

raw fuel, the Hon Finance Minister must come clean. We need to find out whether he as usual

collaterize or he did not collaterize the state raw fuel. By law he is required to pay the funds

obtained into the appropriate account and not to be used to offset the exorbitant price of fuel

without the approval of Parliament.

Conclusion

Mr Vice President, the people must appreciate that despite the good collaboration between you

and your boss, the may be the likelihood of some people in the Presidency or the current

Administration working against you because this is so in every Agency or society or State powers,

you need to be very careful with your work as a VP.

Mr Vice President, the Citizenry must be reminded that you are a mere deputy like a Pro VC of

a University or Second-in-command of a Military Unit or a Battalion who are subordinates to their

respective heads. Hence, you did a very good job in your recent presentations which as

academically expected must speak on where we came from (the past 10 years or so, our current

state, Achievements so far, the challenges and the way forward. The budget covers the objectives

for 2022.ial material on the achievements of your Boss, the show boy, it is hope this will help win

the souls and minds of good citizens and most important to restore confidence of Investors in

the Ghanaian economy

His Excellency Vice President Dr Bawumia once again thank you.

Sincerely Yours,

Signed

MAJOR MOHAMMED BOGOBIRI (RTD)

Kumasi