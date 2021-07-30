An Ultra-modern Community Library and ICT center inaugurated in Akim Bieni

An ultra-modern Community Library and ICT Center has been inaugurated at Akim Bieni in the Eastern Region by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful (MP) today (26th July 2021).

Themed “Empowering the less privileged for development through Education”, the centre will help bridge the education and ICT skills gap and support government effort in promoting education and ICT skills development. It will also serve the Achiase Community and its environs.

Donated by the Education for Development Foundation, (E4D), the edifice was named after Janet Brako, the mother of the founder who also doubles as the National Cyber Security Advisor.

It is in collaboration with the Achiase District Assembly, the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) and supported by the Member of Parliament for Achiase Constituency, Hon Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo.

In an address, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful (MP) called on parents and guardians to take full responsibility of their children’s education and advised the pupils to take their education seriously in order to attain higher heights. She also urged the community to adopt maintenance culture as a medium to ensure the centre serves the inhabitants way into the future.

She was full of praise for Madam Janet Brako and the entire Achiase community for investing in the education of the founder, adding that education is the golden key that opens the doors for success, progress and development.

She indicated that parents should take advantage of the Free Senior High School policy for their wards academics “you must start from the basic level, that is the only way they (children) can benefit from that policy”. She added

Mrs. Owusu Ekuful noted that, ICT skills are an essential requirement for the majority of job roles “having these skills will help you to organise your workload, streamline processes and access digital information”. She explained.

When applying for jobs, improving your ICT skills is a way to give yourself a competitive advantage over other candidates.

She advised the caretakers of the centre to come up with a usage roster to enable all surrounding schools benefit from the centre.

The Administrator for (GIFEC), Mr Kofi Asante, said ICT continue to aid poverty alleviation and enhance speedy, transparent, accountable, efficient interaction between the public, businesses and others.

The goal of using ICT within the marginalized groups, such as the poor, is not only about bridging the digital divide but emphasis is also placed on the process of social inclusion required for transformation of the environment as well as a system that reduces poverty.

Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and in partnership with GIFEC has equipped over 800 educational institutions and 226 Community ICT Centers with ICT devices and connectivity across the country and embarked on several capacity building initiatives.

Through this initiative, with a focus on artisanal rural women, the project continues to build the foundation for the creation of a skilled and qualified workforce to respond to our challenges and shape our economy for prosperity.

The National Cyber Security Advisor stressed the need for individuals to help government to provide the youth with a functional ICT driven educational system that constantly responds to the challenges and evolution in modern science and technology.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation for her support in making this dream a reality.

The deputy minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour said Education is an integral part of a nation’s general advancement because it is the greatest tool for human efficiency and development.

Any nation that does not develop its educational system cannot make meaningful progress to solve most of the social problems in the country.

He stressed the need to educate to the best of our ability, with the best resources possible for the upcoming generation.

“If education is to become truly life-long we need to make sure it is easily available to everyone, wherever they live or work and this can be facilitated through ICTs.”

The Eastern Regional Minister called on the Achiase Community to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols announced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the third wave according to the World Health Organization has increased transmissibility rate and in our case in Ghana has led in certain weeks to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes and tragically death.

A seven-member Committee was also inaugurated to steer the affairs of the E4D Foundation. They are Dr Antwi-Bosiako, Founder (E4D); Mrs. Dorcas Antwi-Bosiako, Executive Director of the Foundation; Dr Adu Anane Antwi-Co Chairman; Mr. Franklin Amoah, Co-Chair; H.E Akua Sakyiwaa Ahenkorah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Malaysia; Richard Agyabeng Amponsah (DCE); Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo (MP).

In attendance were, Deputy Minister, MoCD, Ama Pomaa Boateng; Chief Director, Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Magdalene Appenteng; Director Finance and Administration, Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Alexander Arphul; Former Deputy Minister Communications, Hon. George Andah; Mr. Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Member of Parliament Ningo Prampram, Hon Sam George; Former Member of Parliament, Kumbugu, Ras Mubarak; Tiwa Addo-Dankwa, Former CID Boss.

Source: MoCD PR UNIT