Anaji MA school marks speech and prize giving day

Madam Catherine Biney, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director of Education, has entreated parents to spend quality time with their children to build a solid relationship with them.

She said research had shown that children were able to communicate their fears, feelings and other emotions to close partners, a role the parents should not afford to lose.

Ms. Biney at the Annual Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Anaji MA School, to reward hardworking students, encouraged parents to have enough time for family discussions and provide the needed advice and directions to keep children on focus in achieving their goals.

She, on the other hand, admonished school children to take their academic work seriously, follow good morals and values to make them better citizens.

The Municipal Director of Education indicated that there were many innovative ways to measure students learning and thus called on both learners and facilitators to explore to improve upon academic work.

Mrs. Esther Baaba Quaye, Headmistress of the School, appreciated some key personalities such as Nana Okra Kojo IV of Anaji, Mr. Joe Badu Ansah, former MP for the area for helping to build a wall around the school to improve upon security and supplies of ICT materials, desks and chairs.

“We cannot thank former Metropolitan Director of Education, Nana Mbeah, enough for all the impactful workshops organised to shape teachers in the discharge of their duties… I am proud to say your timely counselling and concern changed the face of this school, especially the e- learning centre.”

She, however, requested a school gate and reservoir for the storage of water.

The school had chalked some successes in the inter-school competitions in areas such as disaster prevention, cooking, soccer and athletics.