Analysts advise Zambian government to abandon monthly fuel adjustments

Analysts on Tuesday advised the Zambian government to revert to quarterly review of the fuel pump prices because the monthly adjustment was making it difficult for businesses to plan.

The country’s energy regulator, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), has introduced a monthly review of fuel pricing which commenced in January this year from the previous quarterly review.

On Feb. 28, 2022, the regulator announced a 10.7 percent increase to the price of both petrol and diesel following a reduction the previous month.

The regulator said the upward adjustment was inevitable to ensure the sustained supply of fuel and in view of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine which was having an impact on the price of oil on the international market and the depreciation of the local currency.

But Bright Chizonde, a Financial Economist, said the monthly review of fuel prices will have a negative effect on the economy.

“Each time the price is increased, most economic agents will react by increasing prices of goods and services but when the price of fuel is reduced, prices of goods and services will be mostly maintained,” he said.

He said it was not prudent to continue adjusting prices of fuel each month when the government was planning to rebuild the economy, adding that private businesses will not be able to properly plan and forecast for increased investment.

He further said consumers will not increase their savings due to uncertainty and the increased cost of goods and services will negatively affect private consumption.

Juba Sakala, the Executive Secretary, of the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA), said the monthly review should be reconsidered because it was making business unpredictable and bringing uncertainty and anxiety among consumers.

“Also, are the market players going to respond to this adjustment? That decision should be reviewed to remove the uncertainty and make business predictable,” he said.

According to him, the monthly review will be distorting budgets for businesses and consumers, a situation that will be making it difficult to plan properly.