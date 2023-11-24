Anane Institute to promote trade and Investment in Bono Regions

The Anane Institute, in collaboration with Local AD-Vantage LLC of USA, has launched an initiative dubbed, ‘INVEST IN BONO’, to promote trade and Investment into the Bono East and Bono Regions of Ghana. The INVEST IN BONO initiative aims to attract local and foreign investment capital into the Agriculture, Tourism, Energy, Mining and Waste management.

The two regions, with combined population of over million in 23 administrative districts, is considered the food basket in Ghana. The regions have strong competitive advantage in agriculture, agro processing and tourism.

In partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), the initiative will offer transaction advisory services to local Bono entrepreneurs and US-linked Investors.

Local entrepreneurs with solid businesses will be assisted to identify and attract capital from USA investors.