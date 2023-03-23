Ananse Africa Returns to Accra to Empower Fashion Creatives with Free Marketing Training Session

Ananse Africa, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, Ecobank and DHL, is excited to return to Accra, Ghana to provide a free e-commerce and digital marketing training for fashion creatives on Tuesday, 28 March.

The training is part of a wider initiative aimed at equipping African fashion entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s digital economy. It covers various topics, including the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce, SEO, social media marketing campaigns, content strategies, online advertising, and more

“We are excited to be hosting this event in Accra, and we believe it will be a game-changer for fashion creatives in Ghana,” said Samuel Mensah, Founder of Ananse Africa. “Our goal is to arm entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world. We are confident that this training will do just that.”

Registration for the event is now open and attendees can expect to learn from some of the industry’s brightest minds. There will be interactive sessions, hands-on training, networking opportunities, and more, all designed to help fashion creatives leverage technology to grow their businesses.

In addition to the training, attendees will also receive a free editorial photoshoot session with a professional photographer to help them showcase their designs across multiple digital platforms.

To register for the event or learn more about Ananse Africa, visit https://ananse.com/training. Alternatively, you can send an email to care@ananse.com for more information.

This initiative is part of a larger training programme taking place in five African countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and take your fashion business to the next level. Register today.