Anas Aremeyaw Anas Ordered To Testify In Open Court Against Nyantakyi

The Supreme Court has ordered Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify in open court in the case against Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi.

During Case Management Conference at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi, the court ordered that Anas testifies in camera.

But lawyers for Mr Nyantakyi were unhappy with the High Court decision on May 29, 2022, and filed an application for Certiorari at the Supreme Court to quash the decision of the High Court.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, quashed the ruling of the High Court and ordered Anas to testify in open court.

The Investigative Journalist in his documentary #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana Football, also led to the then GFA president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, losing his position and subsequently banned by FIFA.

Mr Nyantakyi has also been arraigned together with one other for charges, including fraud by agents.

They have both pleaded not guilty and standing trial.

The High Court has fixed November 28, 2022, for the trial to commence.