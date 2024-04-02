Anas Fires Salvo At Nyantakyi, Denies Bribery Allegation

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, better known as Anas, has rebutted allegations of bribery raised against him and his investigative team by former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The politically non-aligned Ghanaian journalist, who utilizes his anonymity as a tool in his investigative journalism work says the embattled former football chief is untruthful and trying to do politicking to salvage his already soiled image.

According to Anas, he has never taken bribe from anyone, including Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Earlier, Kwesi Nyatakyi revealed in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV Tuesday morning that he gave $100,000 to Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I. team to kill an exposé

in which the former GFA boss was secretly videotaped for being neck-deep in corrupt activities aimed at destroying the image of the seat of government and the football body.

In a press release titled “Unveiling The Plot: The Nyantakyi Bribery Saga,” Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas Aremeyaw Anas categorically deny any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Kwesi Nyantakyi prior to the publication of the documentary.

Here is the full statement:

1. Tiger Eye P.I. has recently been made aware of an allegation concerning the payment of a bribe by the disgraced former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to lawyer(s) purportedly representing renowned undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The alleged purpose of this bribe was to prevent the publication of the famous Number12 documentary, which focused on corrupt practices within African football.

2. Numerous media outlets have reported on Mr. Nyantakyi’s confession, wherein he claims to have paid a sum of $100,000 as a bribe to Anas’s lawyer by name, Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at University of Ghana.

3. Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas Aremeyaw Anas categorically deny any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Kwesi Nyantakyi prior to the publication of the documentary. The core mission of Tiger Eye and Anas is to expose and confront corruption, making the notion of shielding corrupt individuals utterly preposterous given the extensive resources and efforts invested in producing such exposés.

4. It should be noted that neither Tiger Eye P.I. nor Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaged the services of a lawyer named Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana. At all material times, including before, during, and after the production of the Number12 documentary, Tiger Eye and Anas have exclusively retained the legal representation of CromwellGray LLP, situated in Cantonments, Accra. CromwellGray LLP has consistently acted as legal counsel for Anas in matters relating to litigation initiated by or against journalistic publications involving Anas.

5. Tiger Eye P.I. unequivocally asserts that any purported criminal arrangement between Mr. Nyantakyi and any alleged lawyer remains solely between Mr. Nyantakyi and the purported recipient. Tiger Eye P.I. firmly denies any involvement or knowledge of such activities. Should Mr. Nyantakyi’s claims hold substance, we challenge him to pursue legal action against Lawyer Kwame Gyan, including lodging a petition with the General Legal Council, to substantiate his allegations.

6. Mr. Nyantakyi’s assumption that such a priceless exposé, which had long been advertised by BBC, could be shelved by simply ‘paying’ a $100,000 bribe is not only shocking but also indicative of naivety. Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difcult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation.

7. Mr. Nyantakyi, by his admission, is a self-confessed bribe-giver, and a bribe-taker for attempting to bribe his way out of a painstaking investigation into his conduct. Per his self-confessed bribery attempt, Mr. Nyantakyi has proven that the life-ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for conflict of interest and bribery offences provided for by FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) was justified.

8. Presently, Mr. Nyantakyi remains a subject of a ban from all football-related activities, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, he faces ongoing criminal trial for corruption and fraud at the High Court in Accra. Mr. Nyantakyi’s desperation to evade accountability could only happen after the murder of the key witness for the state, Ahmed Suale, after his face was shown on national televsion. A day before his assasination, Mr. Suale was in conference with state prosecutors over the criminal trial of Nyantakyi.

9. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, now a crucial witness for the state, has opted not to testify following a Supreme Court ruling mandating him to show his face to Mr. Nyantakyi and his legal team. Anas perceives this as a significant risk to his personal safety. However, should the Supreme Court grant permission for his testimony without disclosing his identity, Anas is prepared to cooperate fully as a witness for the state.

10. Tiger Eye P.I. observes that the reiteration of these allegations initially surfaced through Mariam, the wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi. Her subsequent silence ensued following challenges to provide substantiating evidence for her claims.

11. It is noted that Mr. Nyantakyi appears to be endeavouring to restore his credibility, presumably with aspirations to contest as a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency under the New Patriotic Party. However, Tiger Eye P.I. asserts its independence from such endeavours. The decision regarding Mr. Nyantakyi’s eligibility rests with the NPP and the constituents of Ejisu. Nonetheless, it’s imperative to emphasize that Tiger Eye P.I. conducted a thorough investigation, leading to Mr. Nyantakyi’s conviction and subsequent ban from football activities due to bribery, conflict of interest.

12. Tiger Eye remains committed to exposing crime and graft in Ghana and beyond.