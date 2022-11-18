Anas’ galamsey economy documentary doesn’t speak to reality – Elizabeth Ohene

Journalist, politician and former Minister of State in the John Kufuor administration, Mrs. Elizabeth Akua Ohene has questioned the credibility behind investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas latest documentary titled Galamsey Economy.

According to her, the investigative journalist deceived the populace and needs to answer some serious questions from the video he aired at the Accra International Conference Center AICC.

To her, the name Galamsey suggested illegal mining activities were the subject of the video but that was not the case.

She also questioned why the video was recorded in February 2018 but released in November 2022, more than 4 years later.

“I was looking for the definitive exposé that will stop the speculation and leave the authorities with no choice but to move decisively on the problem. It turns out I was wrong and the person that was in the crosshairs of the Anas treatment this time was Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance. It is not clear if our intrepid underground investigator was playing on the nickname, GALANSEY” she noted in an opinion piece titled ‘four years of unexplained silence – latest Anas video’.

She added, “A number of queasy things emerge from the accounts of this video, not sure if it qualifies as a documentary, but that is another story. I believe Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team owe us some explanations. If, as it turns out, this incident with Charles Adu Boahen was filmed back in 2018, why have they kept it under wraps all this while and why have they chosen this time, November 2022, almost five years later, to release it? If, in their judgement, they saw what transpired in that hotel room in the United Arab Emirates as so reprehensible, why have they kept it for almost five years?”.