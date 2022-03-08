Andersen Global Enhances African Platform with Additional Coverage in Mali

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndersenGlobal–Andersen Global adds complementary tax capabilities to its existing platform in Mali with collaborating firm Kanaga Consulting, reinforcing its commitment to provide clients with comprehensive coverage locally and globally.

Kanaga Consulting, founded in 2011, provides a broad range of tax, accounting and advisory services, including tax compliance, organizational restructuring, payroll, managerial control, insurance and training. Led by Managing Partner Somine Dolo, the Bamako-based firm works with domestic and international clients such as companies, states, non-governmental organizations, multilateral organizations, development partners, and other stakeholders involved in the socio-economic development of West Africa.

“Our collaboration with Andersen Global illustrates our firm’s commitment to best-in-class service and further expands the depth of our practice,” Somine said. “Our combined multidisciplinary expertise will allow us to maintain a competitive edge in the market and assist our clients’ strategic and operational needs.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Kanaga Consulting’s commitment to excellence and extensive local knowledge bring immediate value to our footprint in the market. Their addition, along with our existing collaborating firm in Mali, provides synergistic tax and legal services for clients operating throughout the country and region. This is another important building block for our expansion in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 331 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei



Andersen Global



415-764-2700