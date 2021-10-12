Andersen Global Strengthens Presence in Botswana

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#africa–Bolstering the organization’s footprint in Africa, Andersen Global enters a Collaboration Agreement with tax firm AccPro Accountants in Botswana.

AccPro Accountants, led by Managing Director Craig Granville, has four locations in Botswana—Francistown, Gaborone, Maun and Kasane—providing full-service capabilities in tax advisory, tax compliance, company secretarial and financial services. Operating with two Partners and over 40 professionals, the firm serves local and international companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

“Collaborating with professionals who share our commitment to seamless, best-in-class service reinforces our practice as we aim to be a benchmark organization in Botswana,” Craig said. “Our collective expertise offers a wealth of knowledge and experience, and together we will create a lasting impact for our clients.”

“Craig and his team demonstrate their excellent leadership and dedication to stewardship,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their capabilities complement our existing collaborating firm’s legal practice in Botswana and position us to better serve our clients’ needs in the country and region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 320 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

