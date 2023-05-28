Andoh wins GNPC GFH Cape Coast Open Meet Held

The Cape Coast Meet of the Ghana Fastest Human competition was held last Saturday 27/05/2023 with the presence and active participation of students from popular schools and colleges in the Central and southern regions.

Young sensation Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipm School stole the show in the seniors 100 meters dash.

Joseph Andoh Kwofi ran a good time of 10.25s) was followed by Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC/UG, Greater (10.31s) and Iddrisu Musah, GAF, Western (10.51s).

He has been consistent this season and with time and better condition, he hopes to be running with the world best.

Deborah Acheampong, UPSA, Greater (11.63s) took first position in the female seniors, followed by Naseera Quansah, Mfantseman Girls SHS, Central (11.75s) and Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, Greater (11.97s).

The competition is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync, Global Media Alliance and GCB. The Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023, African Games also supported the event. Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah Dep Chairman of the LOC commended the athletes who took part.

Here are the full results-

U15 Boys – (Handtime Results)

1st. Jonathan Ofori, Yamoransah M/A JHS, Central (11.62s)

2nd. Francis Kudjoe, Diabene Cath School, Central (11.79s)

3rd. Harrison Adjei, Demo. Basic School, Greater Accra (11.94s)

U15 – Girls (Handtime Results)

1st. Sarah Nkansah, Spice Gitls Academy, Greater (13.00s)

2nd. Mabel Aidoo, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Central (13.03s)

3rd. Stella Tetteh, Spice Girls Academy, Greater (13.04s)

U18 Boys (Handtime Results)

1st. Francis Fantevi, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.69s)

2nd. Kingsley Nyarko, Adisadel College, Central (10.81s)

3rd. Micheal Mensah, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.91s)

U18 Girls (Handtime Results)

1st. Diamond Kusime, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Central (12.09s)

2nd. Phileomena Quaicoo, Adiembre SHS, Western (12.94s)

3rd. Sandra Essah, Effutu SHS, Central (13.03s)

Seniors- Male (Handtime Results)

1st. Joseph Andoh Kwofi, Mfantsipim School, Central (10.25s)

2nd. Bokpim Mustapha Alufar, LCAC/UG, Greater (10.31s)

3rd. Iddrisu Musah, GAF, Western (10.51s)

Seniors – Females (Handtime Results)

1st. Deborah Acheampong, UPSA, Greater (11.63s)

2nd. Naseera Quansah, Mfantseman Girls SHS, Central (11.75s)

3rd. Pomaavmaeiam Domfe, Greater (11.97s)