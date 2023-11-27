Andre Ayew Advised To Give Opportunity To Younger Ones

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has been advised by some Ghanaian football fans to give chance to younger stars in the national team, like his dad, Abedi Pele was given by ace midfielder Adolf Armah in 1981.

The fans said if he knows and feels in his body that he cannot give of his best, he should simply retire as there is time for everything.

Sampling the views of fans after the 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Comoros which he started ahead of players like Ernest Nuamah, Kudus Mohammed, Fatawu Issahaku and Majeed Ashimeru, the fans expressed that there is time for everything and if now is the time to hand over to a rising this is the finest time.

Most of the fans have fears that Ghana may not be able to qualify, but Zuu of Chorkor, a staunch supporter of the Black Stars believes they will beat Comoros at home and win in the two legs over Mali and beat Madagascar before their home fans to qualify.

“Oh it’s a cool chop for Ghana again, we will certainly qualify, we shall make it to USA 2026. If our coach will parade the best players in current form we will qualify, we need players who are strong and ready to run for over 90 minutes, we need players with eyes for goals, I am very optimistic the Black Stars will make it. Inaki Wiliams can not play like Asamoah Gyan, so he should be fed and supported, we can change from one top to two strikers and I think that will be good supported by great schemers and dribblers, our defence must also be on their toes and keep running, while our goal keepers must be agile, am talking about 4-4-2 or 5-3-2 formation” he expressed.

He urged Ghanaian to recollect that when the going gets tough it is Dede Ayew who saves the team.

Ghana is placed third in their group which is topped by Comoros who defeated Ghana at the last African Cup of Nations.