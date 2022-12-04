Andre Ayew broken after penalty miss against Uruguay

Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew says he has been going through a lot of difficult moments after missing a penalty which could have seen Ghana triumph over Uruguay to make it to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The forward failed to convert a 21st minute penalty after Ajax Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus was brought down inside the 18-yard box, which saw the South American side carrying the day by two unanswered goals.

A statement released by the Al Sadd striker said, “Our final group match result was not what we were looking forward to in the tournament, but unfortunately it ended up this way.”

According to the skipper, he was very proud of his teammates for staying very strong despite the penalty miss to give their opponents a very good test.

The Black Stars forward said it had been a very difficult moment for him in the past few days, trying to get back on track.

“Personally, it has been a very difficult moment for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game, and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay game. Thanks to the Almighty Allah, she’s getting better,” he wrote on his social media page.

Andre Ayew said the penalty incident would inspire him to come back stronger and better in the near future to get the Black Stars team in shape again.

“In our true Ghanaian spirits, We would never say die until the bones are rotten, wo kum apem a, apem beba,” it stated.

He thanked Ghanaians for their continuous support and prayers as he hoped to get over the penalty incident.