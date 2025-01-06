Andre Ayew Reduced to Tears After Scoring Consolation Goal for Le Havre Against Boyhood Club Marseille

Andre Ayew was visibly emotional on the bench after scoring a late consolation goal in Le Havre’s 5-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1.

The Ghanaian captain, who began his professional career at Marseille, was clearly moved by the reception from the fans of his boyhood club as he netted the goal in the 85th minute, which came after Le Havre had been thoroughly outplayed.

Ayew, who spent eight years at Marseille before moving to Swansea City in 2015, chose not to celebrate the goal against his former team, a decision that drew a warm and appreciative applause from sections of the Velodrome stadium. After scoring, Ayew, 35, was substituted just minutes later, and as he sat on the bench, tears streamed down his face, reflecting the emotional weight of returning to a place that had meant so much to his footballing journey.

In a post-match interview with DAZN, Ayew expressed his gratitude to the Marseille fans, stating, “Honestly, I want to thank all the people of Marseille. I am touched from the bottom of my heart. This club has given me so much. After the Padre, everything he has done, I have left my mark. It has always been my dream club.”

Despite the tough loss, Ayew’s goal was a rare highlight for Le Havre, who have now fallen into a five-game losing streak and sit precariously in 17th place in Ligue 1, only one spot above the relegation zone.

Ayew returned to Le Havre in October after a spell at the club last season, where he scored 5 goals in 19 appearances. His emotional response underscores the deep bond he shares with Marseille, a place where he made a lasting impact and remains cherished by the fans, even as he now wears the colors of their rivals.