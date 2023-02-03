Andre Ayew rejoins Premier League following amicable separation from Al Sadd

According to Footballghana.com, Nottingham Forest of the English Premier League and the captain of Ghana, Andre Ayew, have reached an agreement.

After departing Qatari powerhouses Al Sadd with mutual consent, Ayew signed a free agency contract with Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper, the head coach of The Tricky Trees, is credited with persuading the team to sign the former Swansea City star who played for him in the Championship.Forest, who are currently outside of the relegation zone, wants to strengthen their team even more in an effort to stay in the Premier League.

Ayew has experience in the Premier League, having previously played for Swansea City and West Ham United.Fabrizio Romano, a transfer analyst, claims that the Premier League team signed the Black Stars captain on a six-month contract.

He has completed his English medicals and will soon get to know his new teammates as they get ready to host Leeds United on February 5.The Ghanaian forward made 89 appearances in the English Premier League and scored 21 goals.