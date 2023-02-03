Andre Ayew signs short-term deal with Nottingham Forest

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has joined newly promoted English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest on a six-month deal till the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after terminating his contract with Al Sadd SC late last month.

Before his move with the English side, the skipper had attracted interests from some top Premier League clubs including Everton and Southampton who competed to sign the player back to the top tier.

The Black Stars player bagged 12 goals and five assists in his debut season for Swansea City before moving to West Ham.

According to the Ghanaian international, he was excited to sign for the English side to help build a success story together.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium,” he added.

He said it was a great feeling to reunite with his former boss, Steve Cooper, and would make sure he gives off his best to help his side this season.

The FIFA under-20 World Cup winner left the Qatari side with a record of 22 goals in 39 appearances winning the Qatari Stars League last season.

André would wear shirt number 42 during his stay at Nottingham Forest.