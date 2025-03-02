Andre Ayew Stars in Le Havre’s Dramatic Comeback Victory Over Lens

In a pulsating Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, Ghanaian captain Andre Ayew delivered a masterclass to propel Le Havre to a stunning 4-3 comeback win against Lens at a packed Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The result injected crucial momentum into Le Havre’s fight to avoid relegation, with Ayew’s leadership and precision proving decisive in overturning a two-goal deficit.

Lens stormed ahead early, capitalizing on defensive lapses. Midfielder El Aynaoui opened the scoring with a clinical 12th-minute penalty, followed by Ruben Aguilar’s fierce strike seven minutes later to double the advantage. But Ayew, Le Havre’s talisman, ignited the fightback. In a five-minute spell, he first teed up Issa Soumare with a pinpoint pass for a 25-yard screamer, then powered home a header from a corner to level the score at 2-2.

Controversy struck just before halftime when Lens thought they’d regained the lead through Wesley Said, only for VAR to disallow the goal for offside. The reprieve was short-lived, however, as Lens’s Machado sliced through Le Havre’s defense to set up Sotoca for 3-2 early in the second half. Undeterred, Le Havre clawed back again through Josue Casimir’s composed finish in the 63rd minute, setting the stage for a tense finale.

The visitors sealed their comeback in dramatic fashion when substitute Ahmed Hassan converted an 81st-minute penalty, awarded after a handball in the box. Ayew, instrumental throughout, now boasts four league goals in 2024—all scored since January—underscoring his resurgence as Le Havre’s survival lifeline.

The victory lifts Le Havre to 15th in the 18-team table, though they remain just three points clear of the relegation zone. For Lens, the collapse raises questions about their defensive fragility, having squandered leads twice in a match that highlighted Ayew’s enduring knack for clutch performances.

“Andre’s experience and hunger changed the game,” said Le Havre’s coach post-match. “When you need leadership, he steps up.” As the final whistle blew, Ayew’s celebrations with traveling fans symbolized more than three points—it was a statement of intent in their battle to stay among France’s elite.