Andre Onana retires from International Football at age 26

Cameroon shot-stopper, Andre Onana has announced his resignation from the national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old was sent home during the tournament, following some misunderstanding between him and the Head Coach of the side, Rigobert Song.

A statement released by the Inter Milan man said, “After endless hours of training, endless trips, and lots of perseverance, I can proudly say that I have fulfilled my great dream. But every story, however, beautiful it may be, has its end and my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end”.

According to him, he would always do his best wherever he found himself to raise the flag of his country high, despite quitting the national team job.

He thanked all those who trusted and believed in him and also pledged his support for the Central African side going forward.

Onana made his debut for the Indomitable Lions in 2016 against Gabon in an international friendly game, where he led his side to a 2-1 victory.

The 26-year-old during his seven-year reign as a goalkeeper of Cameroon, rose to the task as he made the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of The Year in 2019.

The former Ajax man would now focus on his club side hoping to achieve greatness again after busting into the limelight during the 2016-2017 UEFA Champions League with the Dutch club.