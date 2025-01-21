Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2025 Now Open for Entries

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, now entering its eleventh year, is once again inviting young photojournalists to participate in what has become one of the most highly anticipated global competitions for emerging talent.

With entries expected from across the world, the contest remains a platform for the bold, the passionate, and the perceptive photographers who capture the essence of our times through powerful visual storytelling.

In an era marked by unpredictability and challenges, the competition continues to attract a global community of photographers who are steadfast in their commitment to the values of professional integrity. This unwavering dedication to truth and transparency is reflected in the quality and depth of the stories told through their lenses, regardless of political or societal pressures.

This year, the contest will once again feature five compelling categories: Top News, Sports, My Planet, Portrait. Hero of Our Time, and Top View. These categories are designed to showcase the breadth of the photojournalistic landscape, and each offers its own unique avenue for creative expression. Notably, the Top News, My Planet, and Portrait. Hero of Our Time categories will be further divided into two subcategories—single photo and photo series. The Sports and Top View categories will remain focused on single photographs.

The contest holds particular significance as it highlights the compassion and humanity displayed by young photographers. In a world often dominated by adversity and conflict, these photojournalists manage to tell stories of hope, resilience, and kindness, touching the hearts of diverse audiences around the world. To extend the reach of these powerful narratives, the contest organizes road-show exhibitions that bring the works of winners and finalists to various countries, creating a global conversation around the power of visual storytelling.

The unifying theme of this year’s contest is one of empathy and shared human experience, embodying the motto that “Kindness will save the world.” As the contest continues to grow, it serves as a reminder of the critical role young photojournalists play in shaping global conversations and reflecting the complexities of our modern world.

Professional photographers between the ages of 18 and 33 are encouraged to submit their entries via the contest’s official website, available in both Russian and English. The deadline for submissions is February 28, 2025.

The 2025 contest offers significant financial rewards for the winners, with RUB 125,000 for first place, RUB 100,000 for second, and RUB 75,000 for third in each category. The highest honor, the Grand Prix, will be awarded a prize of RUB 700,000. The award ceremony for the contest will take place in Moscow between September and October 2025, where the world’s best young photojournalists will be celebrated.

In keeping with tradition, the contest will continue its global exhibition tours, presenting the winning works to audiences in both Russian and international cities. Since its inception, the exhibitions have traveled to a range of countries including China, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, DR Congo, Turkey, Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Egypt, and many others. These exhibitions offer a chance to engage with the contest’s remarkable visual narratives, fostering a deeper understanding of the world we live in through the eyes of talented young photographers.

With its enduring mission to amplify the voices of young photojournalists and promote their vital work, the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest remains a powerful and inspirational platform for those dedicated to capturing the stories that shape our world.