Andrew Takyi-Appiah Adjudged Africa Fintech Leader of the Year

The Managing Director (MD) of Zeepay, a leading mobile financial services company, Mr. Andrew Takyi-Appiah has been named Africa’s Fintech Leader of the Year by Business Insider Africa.

Mr. Takyi-Appiah is one of a number of business leaders across Sub-Saharan Africa who have been recognised by Business Insider for playing instrumental roles to the growth and advancement of the region’s economic landscape.

As a consumer choice award with significant market leaders, Mr. Takyi-Appiah beat stiff competition from the likes of Tayo Oviosu of Paga Pay Nigeria; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and Co-Founder of Flutterwave; and Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of MFS Africa.

“As a consumer choice award, I am highly honoured to be recipient of this prestigious honour. This speaks to the number of impressed users we have. I do dedicate this honour to the users of our platforms and our hardworking team at Zeepay,” he said.

Prior to co-founding Zeepay in 2016, Mr. Takyi-Appiah worked at UT Bank Ghana as a General Manager. In the past he served in top roles at other outfits including PwC Ghana, PwC UK, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and GTBank.

Today, Zeepay is the largest cross border remittance aggregator on the African continent with an annual turnover of US$900million circa 2021. This award, he noted, is also a testament to how as a nation the fintech regulations and legal systems are strong enough to produce giants such has Zeepay.

“We are a young and fast growing company and we can only get stronger from here. This year, we plan to do more in terms of remittances and our mobile money service which is now in the top three in Ghana. Thank you to all who have supported us all these years.”

About Zeepay

Zeepay is the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa with operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. We specialize in remittance termination into mobile wallets and are completely network- and partner-agnostic.

We are majority Ghanaian owned company and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority – FCA #592538 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana – PSD/ZGL/20/03 under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered as a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last mile access.