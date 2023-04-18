Andrew Yaw Addo ready to play for Ghana

A German-born Ghanaian footballer, Andrew Yaw Addo has disclosed his interest and readiness to play for Ghana ahead of Germany if given the opportunity.

Addo, a younger brother to RuffTown Records’ artiste Wendy Shay, currently plies his trade in Germany with lower-tier side SV Sandhausen.

The 20-year-old budding talent is eligible to play for Germany and Ghana but has opted for the latter saying he feels more committed to the country of his parents.

He says his immediate target was to be part of the Ghana Olympic team and help the team qualify for the next Olympics – a feat that has eluded Ghana for over two decades.

“I love my culture and hence want to play for my motherland Ghana. I am ready and looking forward to my first call-up for the U-23 team of Ghana,” he noted.

“I dream of winning more laurels with Ghana and wearing the Ghana jersey would be the proudest moment of my career. I have the skill set to compete competitively and help the team achieve all its targets,” he added.

Addo is regarded as one of the big talents in the Stuttgart area and his development as a footballer is hitting all the right chords at the moment.

Born on January 9, 2003, Addo is a left-footed player who can play as a left-back, left-winger, and right-winger. Addo is quick, tenacious in the tackle, possesses good acceleration, has a good sense of balance, and is also a good crosser of the ball.