Andy Appiah-Kubi Blames NPP’s Defeat on Greed, Selfishness and Arrogance of Power

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has harshly criticized party leadership for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

In an interview on The Key Points show with Alfred Ocansey on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Appiah-Kubi attributed the defeat to what he described as “greed, selfishness, and arrogance of power” among NPP leaders and Ministers of State.

Appiah-Kubi’s comments focused on the disconnect between the party’s leadership and the grassroots, suggesting that these negative traits alienated voters and damaged the NPP’s credibility. He argued that the leadership’s perceived arrogance and self-interest undermined the party’s appeal, contributing to the NDC’s success at the polls.

His remarks reflect broader frustrations within the NPP, as many party supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with leadership and are calling for accountability and reforms. The perception that some figures within the NPP prioritized personal gain over the party’s values may have eroded public trust and contributed to the defeat.

Appiah-Kubi’s critique has added fuel to the ongoing discussions within the NPP on how to address its internal challenges. As the party reflects on its loss, calls for unity and reform have intensified. Appiah-Kubi’s candid assessment highlights the depth of dissatisfaction within the party, signaling the need for serious introspection and change ahead of future elections.