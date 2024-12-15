Andy Appiah-Kubi Claims Ken Ofori-Atta Was More Powerful Than Akufo-Addo

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has made a bold claim that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wielded more power than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his tenure in office.

Appiah-Kubi shared this assertion during a discussion on the Key Points show, hosted by Alfred Ocansey, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

According to Appiah-Kubi, Ofori-Atta’s influence was so significant that it undermined the authority of the President. “Ken Ofori-Atta was more powerful than Nana Akufo-Addo,” he stated, further suggesting that the Finance Minister’s close familial relationship with Akufo-Addo, as his cousin, played a role in his perceived dominance in decision-making within the government.

The comments come in the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reclaim power. Appiah-Kubi also expressed frustration over the internal dynamics within his own party, claiming that “the establishment worked against me” during his time in office. His statement sheds light on the perceived divisions within the NPP and the challenges faced by members outside the party’s central power structures.

These remarks add to the ongoing debate about the internal issues plaguing the NPP, including alleged favoritism and lack of inclusivity, which critics argue contributed to the party’s loss in the polls. As the NPP begins to reflect on the election results, Appiah-Kubi’s comments underscore the need for self-reflection and potential reforms to rebuild trust within the party and among the Ghanaian electorate.