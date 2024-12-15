Andy Appiah-Kubi Claims NPP Establishment Worked Against Him

Outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has alleged that “the establishment” within his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), worked against him during the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Speaking on The Key Points with Alfred Ocansey on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Appiah-Kubi asserted, “The establishment worked against me,” as he reflected on the challenges he faced within the party’s internal structures.

His remarks come in the aftermath of the NPP’s defeat in the December 7, 2024 elections, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regain control. Appiah-Kubi’s claims add to the ongoing discussions about internal divisions within the NPP, where allegations of favoritism and power struggles have been linked to the party’s loss at the polls.

In his earlier comments, Appiah-Kubi also suggested that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wielded more power than President Nana Akufo-Addo, highlighting the complex internal dynamics within the NPP. Together, these statements shed light on a party facing governance challenges and internal strife, potentially undermining its cohesion and electoral performance.

As the NPP begins its post-election review, Appiah-Kubi’s observations call attention to the need for introspection and reforms within the party to rebuild trust among its members and with the wider electorate.