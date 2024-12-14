Andy Appiah-Kubi Criticizes Ken Ofori-Atta’s Leadership and Influence

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, has criticized former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, alleging that he was more powerful than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Appiah-Kubi claimed that Ofori-Atta was often dismissive of authority, including that of the President.

Speaking on TV3, Appiah-Kubi stated that Ofori-Atta would disregard the President’s orders, often choosing to act according to his own preferences. He also shared that Ofori-Atta’s attitude led to a situation where the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was in charge of the Economic Management Committee, had to visit Ofori-Atta instead of the other way around. This, according to Appiah-Kubi, contributed to the economic difficulties under Ofori-Atta’s leadership.

Appiah-Kubi also remarked on Dr. Bawumia’s patience despite the challenges, acknowledging the Vice President’s resilience even though he felt hurt by the situation. He shared a personal conversation with Bawumia, where Bawumia had claimed to have “procured power” for him. However, Appiah-Kubi disagreed with this notion, emphasizing that no single person could claim such an achievement, marking the beginning of his advocacy for a different approach to leadership within the NPP.