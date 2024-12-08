Andy Appiah Kubi Loses Parliament Seat to Independent Candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Andy Appiah Kubi, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been ousted from Parliament after losing the December 7 elections to Independent candidate Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

Frimpong secured 26,926 votes, decisively defeating Appiah Kubi, who garnered 8,933 votes. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kofi Asamoah, received 2,469 votes.

Appiah Kubi, who had served two terms in Parliament and was seeking a third, was unable to retain his seat as a new wave of voters turned to Frimpong. This defeat marks a significant shift in the constituency and adds to the changing political landscape in Ghana’s 2024 elections.