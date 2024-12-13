Andy Appiah-Kubi Reflects on Election Loss and Party Tensions: ‘The Pressure Was Overwhelming’

In the wake of his defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Andy Appiah-Kubi, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opened up about the internal party struggles and external challenges that contributed to his loss.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Joy News, Appiah-Kubi discussed the personal and political tensions that shaped his campaign and ultimately led to his defeat.

One of the key issues that Appiah-Kubi faced was his outspoken criticism of key members of the NPP government, particularly Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, during a period of economic turmoil. Appiah-Kubi confirmed reports that he was part of a group that urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to relieve Ofori-Atta of his duties, citing concerns about the country’s economic direction. “I was among those who spoke up, urging the president to act decisively for the sake of the country,” he explained.

However, his vocal advocacy did not come without consequences. Appiah-Kubi revealed that challenging a powerful figure in the government placed him at odds with members of his own party. He faced significant backlash for his stance, which he described as emotionally and physically draining. “At one point, I felt my life was at risk. The pressure was overwhelming,” he confessed. “There were times when I wasn’t sure I would make it through.”

Despite the personal toll, Appiah-Kubi credited his resilience to a higher power, expressing gratitude for surviving the ordeal. His battle to advocate for reform within the NPP, in a bid to align the party more closely with the expectations of the people, also contributed to his estrangement. “I always believed that the party needed to adapt, to listen to the people. But not everyone was ready for change,” he said, noting that his push for reforms was met with resistance from within the party’s ranks.

Appiah-Kubi’s defeat in the elections has underscored the political divisions within the NPP. His attempts to promote change and challenge established figures in the government ultimately alienated him from the party, leading to a strained relationship with his colleagues. Despite this, Appiah-Kubi remains steadfast in his belief that the party must evolve to remain relevant and responsive to the needs of the Ghanaian people.