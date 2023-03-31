Andy Hiraoka Cudjoe thrills fans at Bukom Boxing Arena

… WBO Asia Pacific Super Lightweight Champion ready to fight in Ghana

Andy Hiraoka Cudjoe, the WBO Asia Pacific Super Lightweight Champion has assured his Ghanaian supporters and fans of a local fight if he is given the opportunity.

Speaking to the media at the Bukom Boxing Arena where he engaged in sparring sessions with some Ghanaian boxers, he proved to be technically good with remarkable defense and counter attacking.

Coach by his dad, Justice Cudjoe who was a former boxer, they thrilled fans who came to the gym of the Arena to watch his training.

His dad said they are in Ghana to meet his family, friends and fans as well as create a support base.

He admired the way Ghanaians cherish their heroes and promised to win other titles, preferably at IBF, WBA or WBC.

He revealed that they are working with USA outfit, Top Rank to promote a fight in Ghana.

CEO of Box Office Promotions, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye said they hope to collaborate with Top Rank to stage his bout and was optimistic that many people would love to watch him.

Present at the Media Work Out was former WBC Featherweight Champion Professor Azumah Nelson and Razor AKWEI Addo, also a former National Champion.

Andy Hiraoka Cudjoe who’s roots are in Korle Gonno in Accra has won all his 22 bouts with 17 knock outs and 5 by unanimous points victories.

Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, former Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC and current President of the Ghana Squash Association who is in charge of Cudjoe’s media relations said they will soon visit some TV and radio stations to relay their plans and create a chance for the public to call and interact with the Champion whose mother is Japanese.