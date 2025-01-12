Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi Advises President Mahama to Adjust Governance Promises for Practicality

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to critically assess the practicality of his campaign promises, particularly regarding the size of his cabinet, now that he is in office.

In an interview on TV3’s The KeyPoints, Appiah-Kubi, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggested that Mahama should focus on what is best for the country rather than sticking rigidly to campaign rhetoric. He specifically pointed to Mahama’s promise to cap the size of his cabinet at 60 ministers, a pledge that resonated during the campaign but may need to be reconsidered in light of the challenges of governance.

“Let Mr. Mahama consider that campaign message as a presidential candidate then. Now he is our President, let him think presidential,” Appiah-Kubi remarked. While acknowledging the attractiveness of a lean government, Appiah-Kubi stressed that the realities of governance may necessitate adjustments to that promise.

He drew parallels to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who also faced challenges reconciling his campaign promises with the realities of leading the nation. “President Kufuor gave out certain indices before he became President. When he assumed office, the realities dawned on him—that what he talked about in his capacity as a candidate was different from what he was seeing in his seat as President,” Appiah-Kubi explained.

The call to prioritize effective governance over adhering strictly to campaign rhetoric reflects a broader discussion about the challenges leaders face once in power. Appiah-Kubi expressed admiration for Mahama’s goal of a lean government but emphasized the need for flexibility in addressing the nation’s evolving needs. “Indeed, bringing us a lean government is a policy that I admired and respect, but let us not hold him to it,” he said.

Appiah-Kubi’s comments invite further debate on the balance between campaign promises and the practicalities of governing, especially in a dynamic political landscape.